The idea of third movie in director Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill series has been on the minds of movie fans ever since Kill Bill: Vol. 1 planted the perfect seed for a sequel. The idea of Vivica A. Fox's onscreen daughter, Nikkia "Nikki" Bell, undertaking her own vengeance-fuelled vendetta against The Bride is so perfect in fact that Fox herself even suggested Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya for the role. Well, Zendaya has now responded to Fox's suggestion for Kill Bill: Vol. 3, saying that she is 'honoured' that Fox is thinking of her.

"I saw that! I was quite honoured that she would say that. Obviously, she's incredible and I'm very flattered that she would think of me."

Unfortunately, none of this means that Kill Bill: Vol. 3 is edging any closer to happening, with Zendaya Coleman stating that she is well aware that it is all just rumor and fan speculation. "You know, it's just an idea," she says. "The internet kinda takes things and run with it."

Fox, who played the assassin Vernita Green a.k.a. Copperhead in the first Kill Bill, suggested Zendaya for the role of her revenge-seeking daughter in a recent interview with NME saying, "I haven't got any official word... I had a feeling that hopefully [Tarantino] was waiting on [the actress who plays] my daughter to grow up a little bit." The role of Nikkia was originally played by child actress Ambrosia Kelley, and while Fox did stipulate that she would choose her to return, she was happy to suggest another, more well-established name saying, "I was doing an interview and they asked, 'What young actress would you get to play your daughter?' and I was like, 'No, Ambrosia!,' but they meant an established actress. So I went, 'Zendaya!'"

For those perhaps unaware, Fox's character Vernita Green has left her career as an assassin by the time Uma Thurman's Bride tracks her down. Now married to a doctor named Lawrence Bell, and living under the alias of Jeannie Bell, Vernita has a daughter, Nikkia Bell, who witnesses the death of her mother at the hands of The Bride, who acknowledges that Nikki may one day seek her own brand of vengeance. This moment in has led to much speculation ever since that this would be the plot for a third Kill Bill, with Fox clearly very excited about Zendaya potentially leading the movie.

"How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her," Vivica A. Fox added. "Hopefully now we can put that out, like 'Tarantino, cast Zendaya!' And spark his interest to put it on the fast track. Wouldn't it be amazing?"

It is not only Fox teasing Kill Bill 3 though, with director Quentin Tarantino having admitted last year that he has an idea in mind should he ever pursue the project. "Well, I just so happened to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night... I do have an idea of what I would do," the director said while speaking with Andy Cohen for an interview on Andy Cohen Live. "That was the whole thing, was conquering that concept, exactly what's happened to the bride? And do I want to do? Because I wouldn't want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure. She doesn't deserve that, you know, the bride has fought long and hard. But now I actually have an idea that could be interesting. I wouldn't do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now, or something like that, but it is definitely in the cards."

Zendaya would certainly be an excellent choice to continue the Kill Bill legacy, but whether the movie will ever actually happen remains to be seen. This comes to us from Empire.