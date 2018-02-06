As Quentin Tarantino prepares to make his 9th movie, with casting currently underway, the iconic filmmaker has come under a hailstorm of criticism and controversy for an article Uma Thurman participated in, blaming the director for a car crash that happened on the set of Kill Bill. The actress is now sharing footage from that crash, which resulted in injury. At the same time, she is also publicly forgiving Tarantino, claiming that the two of them remain friends.

Last night, Tarantino shared his side of the story, and explained what happened the day of the car crash, saying he felt responsible for Uma's injures. And that the two had long ago made up. Now, Thurman is blaming some key players in trying to cover up the incident. She posted the video from the car crash, which was given to her by Tarantino. She goes onto say this about the incident.

I post this clip to memorialize it's full exposure in the nyt by Maureen Dowd. The circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. I do not believe though with malicious intent. Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible. He also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and I am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage. THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE. For this I hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible. They lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. The cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity. CAA never sent anyone to Mexico. I hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency."

So Uma Thurman has called out producer Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and Harvey Weinstein in the incident. As Tarantino explained in his own earlier interview, these men have all gotten lawyers, and that's why they weren't named in Maureen Dowd's New York Times piece about the crash, only him.

The crash, which took place on a long and sandy road, left Uma Thurman with multiple injuries. While Thurman claims the car was unsafe for driving, Tarantino says he made a test run in the car, and with it going 40MPH, deemed it safe for the actress. Only, at the last minute, the direction the car was headed changed, and no one did a test run in the opposite direction, where there was an anomaly in the road that caused the car to spin out.

Since the time of the original article, Tarantino has come under a lot of fire. That article also mentions that he chocked Uma Thurman out in one scene, and spit tobacco juice in her face, which the director claims was all part of the usual filmmaking process, and fully endorsed by Thurman at the time these actions were carried out on set in the name of making art. Thurman isn't disputing Tarantino's claims, and none of the comments in Maureen Dowd's article were directly quoted from the actress herself, instead coming from other sources with heavy emphasis that Uma had made them. Which doesn't appear to be true.

You can watch the infamous car crash from Uma Thurman's point of view in the video below shared on Uma Thurman's Instagram. It's not too much fun to relive. But it appears that Thurman and Tarantino are on good ground. As for the others involved in making Kill Bill, it appears that they have helped tarnish the movie's legacy, at least in the eyes of the director and his leading lady.