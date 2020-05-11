Director Quentin Tarantino's martial arts, western-infused Kill Bill is a peculiar beast. Split into two parts, Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2, with a few months separating the movies, there has been much debate over the years as to whether or not it is technically one movie. Well, Kill Bill star and Tarantino collaborator Michael Madsen has now given his thoughts and explained that he believes the movie being repurposed into a two-parter actually just led to a lot of unnecessary confusion.

"I remember I was actually shooting in my trailer with David [Carradine], the opening scene with me and David. And he came to me that day, Quentin, and he said 'Michael, can you believe it?' And I go 'Believe what?' and he goes 'I just talked to the producer and they want to release this in two parts. Part 1 and Part 2.' And I go 'Really?' And he says 'Do you think I should do that?' and I go 'I don't know.' And he goes 'I think it's ridiculous!' And he started laughing 'I'm not gonna do that.' Meanwhile six months later it was Volume 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2. I think it confused the hell out of everybody."

So, Michael Madsen was informed of the change by Tarantino himself, who at first was dead against the change. What events occurred to force his hand and release them as two volumes remains a mystery, but it sounds like the idea was certainly not Tarantino's and that Kill Bill had indeed been written as one movie.

Madsen played Budd in the Kill Bill movies, and while his role was relatively small in the first one, his character's backstory was greatly expanded with Kill Bill Vol. 2. Sadly, that left audiences barely getting to know the character at all in volume one, and, according to Madsen, that disconnect really hurt the movies come awards season.

"And I think that it's the reason why Uma probably... Like I think David should have been nominated. I think David should have gotten an Academy Award. I think Uma should have gotten one. They should have went to her house and knocked on the door and handed it to her. Nobody knew what was going to happen in the second part because there didn't seem to have an ending to the movie. And everyone had to wait three months for the ending to come out, and then it was past the qualifying time for certain things. I think that confused a few people. But when you see it now, I usually tell people to watch Part 2 first and then go back and see Part 1 Because it makes more sense for me that way."

Unfortunately, we will never know whether or not Kill Bill would have gotten more love from the Academy, but it is interesting to note that Madsen actually feels that watching the movies in reverse order provides a better viewing experience. Talk about confusion.

Kill Bill Vol. 1 follows a pregnant assassin, code-named The Bride, who goes into a coma for four years after her ex-boss Bill brutally attacks her. When she wakes up, she sets out to seek revenge on him and his associates. Kill Bill Vol. 2 then picks up with The Bride as she targets Bill's brother Budd, and Elle Driver, the only two survivors of the Deadly Vipers Assassination Squad who left her for dead. This comes to us from Reelblend.