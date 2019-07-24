Quentin Tarantino finally settles the Kill Bill one or two movie debate. 2003 saw the release of Kill Bill Vol. 1, while Kill Bill Vol. 2 was released in 2004 and Tarantino fans have debated ever since then if they are two separate movies, or just one long movie. The director is currently out on the promotional tour for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which hits theaters this Friday. The project is his tenth project and could very well be his last movie, claims the director.

The topic of Kill Bill: Vol. 3 has come up a few times over the last few weeks as Quentin Tarantino says he has spoken to Uma Thurman about possibly getting together to make it after all of these years. While the director is talking about it as a possibility at the moment, a recent interview asked about the Kill Bill one or two movie debate. Tarantino knew from the beginning what the plan was, but he wasn't crystal clear about revealing it over the years. He had this to say.

"Technically we released it as two movies, and there is a closing and an opening credits (on each movie), but I made it as one movie and I wrote it as one movie, (so it's one movie)."

There we have it. Kill Bill is one movie consisting of two volumes. Quentin Tarantino had it as one long movie up until the editing process, which is when he received some good advice about maybe chopping it up. The result took some time and moved around some scenes, but in the end, it was the best idea. Tarantino explains.

Related: Uma Thurman Opens Up About Weinstein Assault and Tarantino Fight

"Now it works really good that way. Frankly, the truth of the matter is, I don't think it would've been as popular as a four hour movie. I literally had a guy say that to me. It was one of those weird diamond bullet moments where you can't unhear it. He said, 'Quentin, here's the thing. My uncle would love this movie, but he wouldn't love it at four hours.'"

Four hours is a long time to spend in a movie theater, but there are a lot of fans who would love to see Quentin Tarantino's original cut of the singular Kill Bill in theaters. Back in 2011, the director screened Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, which is his original cut, at Cannes and it was supposed to be released to the masses afterwards. DVD box art was created and Amazon had a page up for it. However, it has yet to see the light of day except for the lucky attendees of the sold out Cannes screenings.

While Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair likely won't be coming out any time soon, there is a glimmer of hope for Kill Bill 3 at the moment. Quentin Tarantino will more than likely go back and reassess his comments about not doing any more movies after everything winds down for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. The interview with Tarantino was originally conducted by CInemaBlend.