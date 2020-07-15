The prospect of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill: Vol. 3 has been on many a movie fan's wish-list for quite some time. Thanks to recent comments from Kill Bill star Vivica A. Fox, discussion about a proposed third movie has been heating up once again, with talented artist Boss Logic now stepping up to imagine what a poster might look like.

"Vol-3 - Kill Bride - @zendaya (Nikkia) @umathurman."

Casting Spider-Man: Far From Home and The Greatest Showman star Zendaya Coleman as the daughter of Fox's character from the first Kill Bill, the imagined poster keeps the yellow and black motif of Tarantino's movie, even gifting Zendaya with her own set of blood-soaked blades. The artist even goes to far as to give the proposed third volume its own title, Kill Bride. With the idea of the movie being the daughter of Fox's assassin character seeking out revenge against Uma Thurman's The Bride, the title would fit very nicely. Hopefully, Tarantino is taking note.

The idea of Zendaya as the daughter of Vivica A. Fox's Vernita Green a.k.a. Copperhead was proposed by Fox herself, who suggested the Spider-Man: Homecoming star for the part during a recent interview. "I haven't got any official word... I had a feeling that hopefully [Tarantino] was waiting on [the actress who plays] my daughter to grow up a little bit," Fox recently told NME. The role of the daughter was originally played by child actress Ambrosia Kelley, and while Fox did stipulate that she would choose her to return, she was happy to suggest another, more well-established name saying, "I was doing an interview and they asked, 'What young actress would you get to play your daughter?' and I was like, 'No, Ambrosia!,' but they meant an established actress. So I went, 'Zendaya!'"

Fox played the evil assassin Vernita Green, codenamed Copperhead, in the first Kill Bill. She is a member of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad and took part in the massacre at the Two Pines Wedding Chapel which, of course, led to The Bride's violent vendetta. She is second name on The Bride's "Death List Five." Having left her career as an assassin, and going on to marry a doctor named Lawrence Bell, under the alias of Jeannie Bell, Vernita soon has a daughter, Nikkia Bell, who witnesses the death of her mother at the hands of The Bride. This moment in the first movie has led to much speculation ever since over whether Nikkia would eventually continue to cycle of revenge, which is something that Fox would love to see happen with Zendaya as the lead.

"How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her," Vivica A. Fox added. "Hopefully now we can put that out, like 'Tarantino, cast Zendaya!' And spark his interest to put it on the fast track. Wouldn't it be amazing?"

The idea of a third volume in the Kill Bill saga has been on Fox's mind for some time in fact, with actress discussing the movie's possibilities earlier this year saying, "Oh my gosh, I can't wait. It rears its ugly head every couple of years. They'll say, 'So, Vivica, Kill Bill 3, they're trying to make a sequel to all your movies,' and I'm like, 'I think they're waiting for my daughter to grow up.' And then you always hear that Quentin falls in and out of love with Hollywood. He's like, 'I'm done, I'm back, I'm done.' (Laughs.) So, the latest I've heard is that him and Uma have been talking, and I'd love for them to figure it out. Quentin is great with flashbacks and figuring out some kind of way to make his characters alive again in a film. So, I'm really hoping that Vernita Green gets her revenge."

It is not only Fox teasing Kill Bill 3 though, with director Quentin Tarantino having admitted last year that he has an idea in mind should he ever pursue the project. "Well, I just so happened to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night... I do have an idea of what I would do," the director said while speaking with Andy Cohen for an interview on Andy Cohen Live. "That was the whole thing, was conquering that concept, exactly what's happened to the bride? And do I want to do? Because I wouldn't want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure. She doesn't deserve that, you know, the bride has fought long and hard. But now I actually have an idea that could be interesting. I wouldn't do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now, or something like that, but it is definitely in the cards."

The proposed sequel has always centred on Fox's daughter Nikkia and her quest for vengeance, but it does sound like Tarantino might have a different idea entirely. Whether the movie will ever happen though is somewhat unlikely, with Tarantino constantly threatening his imminent retirement.

The first Kill Bill: Volume 1 was released back in 2003 and follow Uma Thurman as a pregnant assassin, code-named The Bride, who falls into a coma for four years after her ex-boss Bill brutally attacks her. When she wakes up, she sets out to seek revenge on him and his associates. The movie became Tarantino's highest-grossing movie up to that point, earning over $180 million at the box office. Kill Bill: Volume 2 was released the next year, on April 16, 2004, and picks up with The Bride having dispatched several of her archenemies. She continues on her deadly pursuit of her former partners in the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, facing off against allies-turned-enemies Budd and Elle Driver, before tracking down the title character, Bill, played by David Carradine, who has a few surprises in store for Thurman's vengeful Bride.

Fingers crossed that one day Kill Bride comes to fruition. This comes to us courtesy of Boss Logic