Quentin Tarantino is currently out promoting his upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, the director did recently declare that he may soon be finished with directing, which has led to a lot of questions concerning the future. With that being said, Tarantino might still do the R-rated Star Trek project and is even talking to Uma Thurman about the possibility of doing Kill Bill: Vol. 3, which has been rumored for years.

When asked about Kill Bill 3 being one of his final movies, Quentin Tarantino revealed he has been talking to Uma Thurman about it. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen. But, it seems that there is genuine interest from Tarantino and Uma Thurman about continuing the Bride's story. He had this to say.

"Me and Uma have talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth. I have thought about it a little further. We were talking about it literally last week. If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third Kill Bill."

This is quite different from what Quentin Tarantino has said about throwing in the towel. The director has some TV ideas based on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood lined up and there is still the aforementioned Star Trek movie, which he could still possibly do. But it seems he might really want to leave the big screen behind. He explains.

"I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I've come to the end of the road. I see myself writing film books and starting to write theatre, so I'll still be creative. I just think I've given all I have to give to movies."

While Quentin Tarantino seems genuine in his comments, his feeling could change at any point. Stating that he's done with directing also happens to be an excellent soundbite to get fans into theaters to see Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which opens in theaters this week. Talking about a possible Kill Bill 3 is also a great way to drum up some headlines and promote the new movie at the same time. In the end Tarantino is going to do whatever he wants, just as he always has.

Kill Bill 3 would be a welcome addition to the franchise. While Uma Thurman starred as the Bride, we didn't learn a whole lot about her. Instead, we learned about the character indirectly from the people she was out to kill. It's quite possible that a third installment could bring forth some more information about the mysterious character. For now, we have Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hitting theaters on July 26th and has been getting a positive early buzz from critics who have seen early screenings. You can check out the rest of the interview with Quentin Tarantino over at the Happy Sad Confused Podcast.