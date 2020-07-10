We just might see Zendaya taking on Uma Thurman in Kill Bill: Vol. 3, as franchise star Vivica A. Fox has suggested for Quentin Tarantino to cast the Spider-Man: Far From Home star in the potential sequel. Known for her own feud with Thurman in the original Kill Bill movie, Fox's character, Vernita "Copperhead" Green, was among the team of assassins working with the titular Bill (David Carradine) to orchestrate his fiance's murder. Now, Fox says she still wants to see a third Kill Bill happen, and she already has someone in mind to play Copperhead's daughter.

"I haven't got any official word... I had a feeling that hopefully [Tarantino] was waiting on [the actress who plays] my daughter to grow up a little bit," Fox recently told NME. In the original movie, Copperhead's 4-year-old daughter was played by child actress Ambrosia Kelley, and while Fox says she'd first cast Kelley if given the choice, she had another name to suggest if the role needed to go with a bigger name. Says Fox: "I was doing an interview and they asked, 'What young actress would you get to play your daughter?' and I was like, 'No, Ambrosia!,' but they meant an established actress. So I went, 'Zendaya!'"

"How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her," Vivica A. Fox added. It's certainly hard to argue the point that an action sequence involving Zendaya and Thurman would be amazing to see, and it seems likely that many fans out there would agree, especially if it helps get the anticipated sequel made a little more quickly. "Hopefully now we can put that out, like 'Tarantino, cast Zendaya!' And spark his interest to put it on the fast track. Wouldn't it be amazing?" Fox said.

Over the years, Tarantino has teased Kill Bill Vol. 3 becoming a reality, hinting that the sequel wouldn't be hard to make as it already comes with a built-in story. In the original Kill Bill, Fox's character is violently killed by the Bride in her own home. After the killing, the Bride notices Copperhead's daughter has seen what happened, and just might come looking for vengeance some day. "Your mother had it coming," the Bride told the young girl, who could only look on in horror. Setting up a natural sequel, the Bride also says, "When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it, I'll be waiting.

If Kill Bill Vol. 3 also brings back the possibility of featuring Fox's Vernita Green again, perhaps for flashback scenes, then Fox is also making it clear she'd be on board to reprise the role. "I'd get on the phone with my agent immediately, making sure that I could be a part of it," Fox said. "Tarantino has a great way of figuring out how to bring a character back even if they died, in a flashback or something. People have been waiting, and I'm in the waiting line too!"

With or without Zendaya, let's hope the third Kill Bill movie can finally start making some traction soon. You can read the full interview with Fox at NME.