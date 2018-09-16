Leading into Halloween, we're going to be treated to horror movies of all kinds. There is literally something for everyone. Ever daydreamed about killing your more popular sister and getting away with it guilt free? Then Killer Kate! is definitely for you. Freestyle has released the trailer and poster for this murder free for all.

Killer Kate will be ready to flaunt her murderous ways this October, as the fall film schedule heats up with horror treats and thrillers galore. The story follows two estranged sisters, Kate and Angie, who haven't spoken since Angie went to college and left Kate to care for their ailing father. In a show of reconciliation, several years after moving out, Angie invites Kate to her bachelorette party held at a remote house booked on a home-sharing app.

The women are unaware that by booking this house, they're walking into a trap set in motion by a disturbed family of amateur killers who are out for blood to right a cosmic wrong. They soon become unwitting participants in a savage and often ridiculous life-or-death struggle that pits family against family, and past against present.

Killer Kate is crashing into theaters on October 26. It will also be getting a simultaneous release on VOD and Digital HD that exact same day. The movie is directed by Elliot Feld, with a script he co-wrote alongside Daniel Moya. The movie marks Feld's directorial debut after dabbling in the word of shorts. He also directed a number of episodes for the 2015 TV series Slate Your Name. Back in 2012 he wrote the comedy General Education.

Danielle Burgess, Tiffany Shepis, Alexandra Feld headline the cast. Shepis will be familiar to horror fans as one of this generations newer scream queens. She got her start in the James Gunn penned horror comedy Tromeo and Juliet and has racked up an impressive 135 on-screen credits since 1996. She later appeared in other Troma classics such as Terror Firmer and Citizen Toxie. We recently showed you a trailer for Strange Nature about mutant frogs, which she also stars. She may perhaps be better known for speaking out at the time of Corey Haim's death, having been his ex-fiancee.

Killer Kate arrives during a month when every major studio and small down shop in town is dumping some kind of horror thriller in time for the Halloween movie season. This one is targeting a specific group who likes their thrillers aimed at the AirBNB crowd. As well as those who like to turn their nose up at bachelorette parties. It definitely looks killer. The trailer arrives from Freestyle Digital Media, and comes with a cool poster of a shotgun wielding Kate covered in blood. If that doesn't scream, 'Boo!' Then what does? Take a look. It promises to be fun for the whole family.