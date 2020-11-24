Killer Klowns from Outer Space 2 has at least been discussed with Netflix. This, according to director Stephen Chiodo, who helmed the original sci-fi/horror classic. Whether or not anything comes from those discussions remains to be seen. But Chiodo is encouraging fans to make noise if they want to see it happen.

Stephen Chiodo is set to return with a new Christmas special Alien Xmas. As it just so happens, the stop-motion special is heading to Netflix. That, it would seem, opened the door for them to discuss Killer Klowns from Outer Space 2. Here's what Chiodo had to say about it in a recent interview.

"We are talking to them. We're talking all the time. Get this: we've been trying to do a sequel since we made the film and fans get angry with us. We don't mention it too much, because they get angry. They say, 'Oh, what's the matter with you guys?' But we're trying. The business is just a bear, moves at a glacial pace."

"There's interest, and it wanes and flows. You get some executives who really want to do it, then, all of a sudden, musical chairs. They're out, a new regime is in, and they don't get it. We'll see how Alien Xmas does with the Netflix people. We'll see if they can embrace our sensibility. We have tons of ideas to really carry that through. I'm amazed that it has stood the test of time, that it's multi-generational now. Parents who liked it show it to their kids. The kids like it. They show it to their friends. They get married, and they have kids. I am floored that it has lasted as long as it has. So there'll be hopefully something in the future."

A continuation of Killer Klowns from Outer Space has been discussed for years now. In 2018, SyFy had signed on to produce a reboot, but that never came to fruition. A TV series was also in development several years back. Again, it never became a reality. Charles Chiodo and Stephen Chiodo have had plans to make a sequel for years. The proposed title is The Return of the Killer Klowns from Outer Space in 3-D.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space was originally released in 1988. Very simply, it centers on teenagers in a small town who discover a pack of murderous aliens who look a lot like clowns. It has become a cult hit over the years, which makes it a strong candidate for a modern/continuation reboot. Stephen Chiodo, speaking further, recommended that fans speak up.

"Look, MGM controls Killer Klowns. If [fans] write MGM and say, 'Where's our sequel? Where's that property?' There's so many ways they can exploit this thing. It's really the fan base. The fan base has to be more vocal to MGM more than us, because they control it. But I'm just so happy. That was a project that, we just wanted to make a film that we loved. Again, Forbidden Planet, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, all the films that we loved is thrown into that. And I'm really pleased that people responded to it."

Netflix has arguably more money to shell out than any other media company producing content at the moment. If they feel there is enough demand for Killer Klowns 2, then maybe, just maybe, it can finally happen. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.