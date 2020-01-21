The Killer Klowns from Outer Space are getting all new Funko Pop toys for fans of the cult classic horror movie to look forward to. At the 2020 London Toy Fair, the people at Funko have been crushing it with a variety of unveilings for new Pop toys currently in the works.

Along with the Killer Clown toys, there's a lot of great stuff for horror fans in particular. Christian Bale's Patrick Bateman is getting American Psycho Funko Pops! There are also going to be four different Witch Funko Pops from The Craft.

Among the reveals from Funko at London Toy Fair also includes three new additions to the company's line of Killer Klowns from Outer Space Pop figures. Last year, the movie was finally given the Pop treatment by Funko, with the Klown character Slim getting his own Pop toy. Unfortunately for those who couldn't attend, the figure was a New York Comic-Con exclusive, making it difficult to find at an affordable price for the rest of us. The good news here is that the new figures of Jumbo, Spikey, and Shorty will be more widely available and are already up for pre-order from multiple retailers. You can take a look at the reveal image for them below.

Written, directed, and produced by the Chiodo Brothers, Killer Klowns from Outer Space was initially released in 1988. The movie tells the story of an invasion of a clown-like extra-terrestrial species, who arrive on the planet in a spaceship resembling a circus tent. Armed with ray guns capable of turning humans into "cotton candy cocoons," the klowns are intent on killing every human they can find, and it's up to a small group of people to put a stop to the red-nosed monsters. The movie is just as over the top as it sounds, though it still may prove to be frightening for those with an intense fear of clowns.

This is also one of those rare '80s horror movies to never get any kind of sequel or reboot, keeping Killer Klowns from Outer Space and one and done deal for over three decades. This hasn't been for a lack of trying on the part of the filmmakers, as the Chiodos have been trying to continue the story with a sequel movie or television series for many years now. Still, although rumors of a new project based on the series make the rounds every so often, Killer Klowns from Outer Space 2 still has yet to make any real traction. The franchise's continued popularity also means that there's still hope for a sequel happening one day.

We may or may not ever see another movie, but something we can look forward to is getting our hands on these new Funko Pop toys. A release date wasn't listed in the reveal tweet, but the GameStop listing for the figures has their shipping date listed as late May 2020. While you're at it, you can also keep an eye out for many other anticipated Funko Pop figures for Masters of the Universe and a handful of supervillains from various Batman movies. This news comes to us from Funko on Twitter.