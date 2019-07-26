MGM's Killer Klowns from Outer Space lands at this year's Halloween Horror Nights in all-new chilling mazes at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort - bringing together the most twisted scenes and ghastly gags from the popular horror sci-fi film at the nation's premier Halloween events.

Based on the cult 1980s film favorite, the Killer Klowns from Outer Space mazes will transport guests to the sleepy small town of Crescent Cove, taken over by a pack of murderous clown-like creatures. Guests will be lured by the sweet smell of cotton candy and ice-cream and find themselves in an otherworldly circus tent where they'll come face-to-face with the crazed klowns and their sinister, side-splitting antics. As they make their way through the Big Top Space Ship, guests will witness diabolical klowns making cotton candy cocoons from unsuspecting victims and will realize the joke's on them as they are next to become the gooey snack. From one shrieking klown to the next, the mazes will lead guests through the doomed community of Crescent Cove to an eerie amusement park closed for the season. Trapped in a terrifying funhouse full of killer klowns, guests will be left screaming as there's no stopping this twisted three-ring circus.

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights is the ultimate Halloween event. For more than 25 years, guests from around the world have visited "Halloween Horror Nights" to become victims inside their own horror film. Multiple movie-quality mazes based on iconic horror television shows, films and original stories come to life season after season. And, the streets of each park's event are transformed into highly-themed scare zones where menacing scare-actors lunge from every darkened corner.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6 in Orlando and on Friday, September 13 in Hollywood. Additional details about the events will be revealed soon. For more information about "Halloween Horror Nights" and to purchase tickets at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, visit HalloweenHorrorNights.com.