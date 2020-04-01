Edward Chiodo is interested in the idea of a possible Killer Klowns from Outer Space reboot. Horror fans have waited a long time to see a sequel to the 1988 classic. There have been talks ever since the first installment hit theaters and the interest is still there, over 30 years later. Last fall, Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights introduced a Killer Klowns maze and it was one of the busiest attractions of the year.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space was written, directed, and produced by the Chiodo Brothers. While it was definitely not a box office sensation, it immediately became a cult favorite amongst horror fans. There have been whispers of all kinds of projects involving the Killer Klowns over the years, but nothing has come into fruition. Edward Chiodo had this to say when asked about the possibility of a reboot.

"That's certainly part of the conversation. Not that we claim to know everything, we do have a pretty unique understanding of how the Klowns operate and what that universe is. We've always worked with other filmmakers, other creative people, so we'd welcome the right opportunity to make that happen. There's a lot of fun to be had with the concept. Like our 'Trilogy in Four Parts,' it's very fun. There's a certain dark comedy to the original that we were playing with. We love the genre, we're having fun with the genre, we're making fun of it, but not because we want to make fun of it, but because we love it and are embracing it. People are responding to that."

The horror genre is currently going through a resurgence with a steady flow of reboots and remakes. IT is one of the biggest, even though the sequel didn't live up to the hype. It did bring scary clowns back to the forefront. Like the horror genre, scary clowns never really went away. With that being said, now would be a good time to see the Killer Klowns From Outer Space make their return, though a proper sequel would be preferred. Edward Chiodo went on to talk about the reboot idea. You can read what he had to say below.

"Hopefully we get the opportunity to play with our ideas, but it would be really interesting... seeing some of the fan art, how they've taken it to a new vision, a new direction, maybe a little more visceral than we would ever take it, so I think there is a great opportunity to take it to a new level and still honor the original and make it something that resonates with today's audiences."

It was announced in fall 2018 that the SyFy network was looking to make The Killer Klowns From Outer Space reboot, along with some Critters movies. However, that ended up not happening for various reasons. For one, the franchise is owned by 20th Century Fox, which is now owned by Disney. It is believed that the change of ownership stopped the SyFy reboot from happening.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space will more than likely end up on the big or small screen in the future. It will really depend on the strength of the idea and how easily it can be executed. The Chiodo Brothers could end up taking a cue from Blumhouse and make a sequel, or even a reboot, with a minimal budget to maximize profits. However, that might be a pretty tough thing to have to do with all of the special effects and makeup involved. The interview with Edward Chiodo was originally conducted by Comic Book.