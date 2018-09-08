No one likes Mosquitos. They are one of the most annoying pests on the planet. Now, imagine they were bigger, bolder, and out for a Super Big Gulp-szed cup of blood. That's the premise behind Italian horror comedy Tafanos. Translated into English, that stands for Killer Mosquitos!

Today, we have the trailer and poster for Killer Mosquitos. Sure, it's in Italiano. But you don't really need to speak the language to understand what is going on. Some flesh hungry bugs want to consume humanity, and they're starting with some tasty Italians. Here's the official synopsis, which sets up what you are about to see, if you can keep your eyes open long enough too experience the terror.

"During a weekend a group of friends, holed up in an isolated house in the mountains, are attacked by a swarm of killer horseflies that feast on human flesh like piranhas."

Apparently, Tafanos is already a big hit in Italy. The movie was directed by Riccardo Paoletti. He is working from a script by Giacomo Durzi and Andrea Garello. Paoletti got his start as a documentarian on the 2006 film Dailies, which must account for the stark realism apparent in Killer Mosquitos. His first directorial feature was Neverlake, another Italian horror movie that came out in 2013, about a young woman who returns home to discover the mysteries surrounding her family. He followed that up in 2015 with the disturbing looking Italian comedy Basta poco.

Killer Mosquitos boasts a cast of Italian superstars that include Stefano Chiodaroli, Maria Chiara Giannetta, Giulio Greco, Salvatore Langella, Alessio Lapice, Cristina Marino, Andrea Scarduzio and Filippo Tirabassi. if you've never heard of them, it's because you're probably not from Italy. So don't worry your pretty little head about it. Just shut up and watch as the vast majority of these actors are eaten alive by angry flying asshole bugs.

It's unclear if Killer Mosquitos is a direct remake or reboot of the 2000 horror comedy Tafanos, which comes from directors Dipteros and Carlo Giudice. It has nearly an identical synopsis with a group of friends heading off on vacation to come up against a swarm of killer horseflies. Much like the new movie, the only antidote against these bugs is mariquana, which isn't necessarily being spelled out in the press material. So, basically what we have here is a stoner horror comedy about killer insects. And if this new movie isn't a remake its definitely a rip-off.

You can check out Killer Mosquitos in the first trailer and teaser, which come from Wide Movie TV. There is also a poster but it looks pretty amateurish. I'm not sure it will entice too many horror fans into this weird wild world of flying death machines. So, get that bug spray out of the medicine cabinet, shellack yourself down real good, and dive into this blood drive on wings.