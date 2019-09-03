Just as Netflix announced that it will start killing off its binging format with certain shows in favor of weekly episodes, Killer Sofa arrives to scare you out of the chair. From filmmaker Bernardo Rao, comes the most ridiculously entertaining horror jaunt of the year, Killer Sofa is on DVD and Digital from High Octane Pictures. It's Electric Dreams meets Christine in the heart-warmingly horrific chronicle of a killer Lazy Boy that falls in love with a girl, and the bloody carnage that follows as a result.

Francesca always attracted weirdos. When one of her stalkers is found dead, she looks for comfort from her best friend, Maxi. Meanwhile, Maxi's grandfather, Jack, a disgraced Rabbi, comes across a reclining chair containing a Dybbuk inside. Jack and his voodoo sorceress partner try to find out where the recliner has been delivered while exploring Jack's newfound gift for communicating with the other world. Meanwhile the reclining chair becomes enchanted by Francesca and starts committing crimes of passion.

Jed Brophy (The Hobbit), Sarah Munn, Stacy King, and Harley Neville star in a horror treat straight out of New Zealand, available October from High Octane Pictures. The movie was written and directed by Bernie Rao, who has 63 directorial credits under his name, though most of those come from his work in short films. He made his feature length directiorial debut with Calor & Moscas in 2011. He has also tackled a number of documentary subjects.

Judging from the poster, one may be inclined to call out the fact that this is a Lazy Boy recliner chair, not a sofa. As it turns out, the original title for the movie was My Lover, My Lazy Boy, which doesn't sound nearly as catch as Killer Sofa. The marketing team changed the title to capture the imagination of those seeking someting a little weirder than the average slasher flick. And along with the poster, which shows a teethy chair ready to chomp down on its latest victim, they appear to have succeeded. So what if it's not a sofa? Murder Chair just doesn't have the right ring to it.

Killer Sofa doesn't have a confirmed release date, but it will be released this October. Just in time for Halloween. We get the poster and trailer direct from High Octane Pictures. As the tagline suggests, not even the couch is safe this Halloween. You definitely don't want to sit on this furniture.