Best known for appearing in horror classics like The Return of the Living Dead and Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, legendary horror movie icon Thom Mathews is making his return to narrative acting in the Rellik Pictures movie Killer Therapy.

Directed by Barry Jay (Ashes), the movie explores the disturbing thoughts and ensuing therapy sessions of a young man named Brian. Thom Mathews leads the cast as family patriarch John Langston, and here's what the actor has to say about taking on a lead role once again in the horror genre.

"I'm very excited to bring Barry Jay & Andrew Krop's script Killer Therapy to life. After meeting with Barry and reading the script, I knew I wanted to bring this character to the screen because it brought me back to my horror roots. I always try to find the humanity in every role and I have a bloody good role as John Langston. Killer Therapy is a complex story and I enjoyed going to the set every day."

In Killer Therapy, Brian is a disturbed child with sociopathic tendencies dealing with a father who doesn't love him, a mother unconvinced of his violent nature, and a newly adopted sister he believes is there to replace him. After a series of escalating violent incidents, he is bounced around from failed therapist to failed therapist, maturing into a young man still unable to escape his anger issues. When his life eventually falls apart by his own choices, Brian blames his series of failed therapists, embracing his dark nature and taking his revenge on everyone who ever wronged him - one by one, finally understanding that accepting who you are inside can be the best therapy.

As Freddie, Mathews portrayed one of the most memorable characters in Dan O'Bannon's cult classic horror movie The Return of the Living Dead. He further solidified himself as a genre fan favorite by taking over the role of Tommy Jarvis in Tom McLoughlin's sequel Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, which is considered by many to be among the best of the franchise. When Friday the 13th: The Game included the character, Mathews provided his voice and likeness for Tommy Jarvis. He also appeared in a special cameo reprising the role for the Friday the 13th fan film Never Hike Alone, and its creators have since teased bringing him back for a follow-up fan film.

Related: Friday the 13th 2009 Remake Is Getting a Steelbook Best Buy Exclusive

Horror fans can also look forward to seeing Mathews appear as a fictionalized version of himself in the Friday the 13th reunion movie 13 Fanboy. Directed by Friday the 13th: A New Beginning star Deborah Voorhees, the meta-slasher follows a masked killer taking out many beloved stars of the popular horror franchise. Along with Mathews, some of the other names from the series confirmed to appear include Corey Feldman, Kane Hodder, Lar Park Lincoln, CJ Graham, Jennifer Banko, Judie Aronson, and Adrienne King. The movie is now currently in production after running a successful crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.

Mathews will be just one of many familiar horror stars to appear in Killer Therapy. Also confirmed for the cast are PJ Soles (Halloween, Carrie), Adrienne King (Friday the 13th), and Daeg Faerch (Rob Zombie's Halloween). The movie introduces Michael Qeliqi as Brian, with Elizabeth Keener (The L Word) and Ivy George (Big Little Lies) also starring. As of now, there isn't an official release date for Killer Therapy. The movie is currently in post-production and is expected to premiere on the festival circuit in the near future. You can take a look at some of the first stills from Killer Therapy below.