It looks like Dave Bautista will star in the long awaited Killer's Game. The movie is based on the book of the same name, which was written by Jay Bonansinga and first published in 1997. The book received praise upon its release and a movie deal was pretty much inevitable. Talks of a big screen adaptation started right after the book hit shelves and a number of actors have been attached to star in it over the years, including Wesley Snipes and Michael Keaton. Most recently, Jason Statham was attached to the role early last year.

Dave Bautista will play Joe Flood in Killer's Game, a veteran hitman who finds out he is terminally ill and only has months to live. After receiving the health news, he decides to put a hit out on himself, only to later find out later the lab made a mistake and he is not really sick. Flood spends the rest of the time fighting off some intense assassins who are trying to take him out after he ordered them to do so.

Killer's Game has been around for a long time, but seeing Dave Bautista's name attached just makes sense. The actor and former WWE wrestler has been stepping up his acting game lately and has become an in-demand actor. Bautista announced his WWE retirement earlier this week and will spend the rest of his time trying out different roles. Since appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy, Bautista showed off a comedic side, which surprised many people.

The comedic side of Dave Bautista is on full display in the recent trailers for Stuber and My Spy. In addition, the actor has delivered very different performances in movies like Blade Runner 2049 and Hotel Artemis that have reshaped his image. Bautista has also been tapped to star in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Dune remake, which has the potential to be huge. While Bautista doesn't like to be compared to fellow wrestler-turned actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, he certainly seems to share the same hardworking ethic and is getting set to star in a lot of upcoming projects.

DJ Caruso (Disturbia) has been tapped to direct Killer's Game and the project will be produced by Endurance Media's Steve Richards with Andrew Lazar of Mad Chance. There is no production start date at this time, but Dave Bautista will have to clear some time in his busy schedule to get to work on this one. James Gunn reportedly wants him in The Suicide Squad, he has Guardians of the Galaxy 3 on the way, and Dune. This isn't even mentioning the fact that he will more than likely be included in Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters at the end of this month. The Dave Bautista Killer's Game casting news was first reported by Collider.