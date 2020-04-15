The world is hurting right now, and many celebrities are scrambling to give back anyway they now how. Today we have word that Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio are participating in the All In Challenge. The two stars are auctioning off a walk-on role in their next project together, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. You can watch the video released on DiCaprio's own Instagram page to find out how you can participate.

"We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That's why we're asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you've ever wondered what it's like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance."

"Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?"

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. The All In Challenge was started by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin and sees stars auction off experiences to raise funds for the elderly, children and frontline workers amidst this ongoing crisis we are all facing. Once one star decided to do the challenge, they then have to challenge another celebrity to do the same.

After making their announcement, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio then sent out their challenges to Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Foxx. It didn't take long for Ellen to accept, and she will be working with wife Portia de Rossi. The pair have donated $1 million to the cause. Part of her challenge is the offer for someone to co-host an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Ellen has since sent the challenge to Justin Timberlake and Laura Dern.

Matthew McConaughey was the second one to accept Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio's challenge. He is offering the chance for a fan to join him at a University of Texas football game. His two next challengers were Jimmy Kimmel and Jonah Hill. At this time, we haven't heard them respond but we're sure at least one of them will.

This news was initially shared direct from Leonardo Di Caprio's Instargram, where he was joined by his Killers of the Flower Moon co-star Robert De Niro.