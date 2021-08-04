The renaissance of The Mummy star Brendan Fraser (Brenaissance? Brendan Frenaissance?) continues, with the much-loved actor joining seminal director Martin Scorsese's' upcoming western Killers of the Flower Moon. Fraser adds his name to an already star-studded cast that includes the likes of Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, Emmy nominated Jesse Plemons, and many more.

Killer of the Flower Moon is based on the critically acclaimed book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann, which investigates a series of murders of wealthy Osage people that took place in Osage County, Oklahoma in the early 1920s-after big oil deposits were discovered beneath their land. This sparks a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.

Breaking Bad and The Irishman star Jesse Plemons will take the lead, playing Tom White, the lead FBI agent investigating the murders at the centre of Killers of the Flower Moon which became known as the Reign of Terror. After the actor pushed for rewrites, Leonardo DiCaprio will now play nephew to Robert De Niro, with the Raging Bull star playing William Hale, "King of the Osage Hills," the man responsible for most of the murders. Lily Gladstone of Certain Women and Billions fame fills out the cast as Ernest Burkhart, an Osage married to DiCaprio's character. According to sources, Brendan Fraser has joined the project as lawyer WS Hamilton.

The man behind Forrest Gump and The Good Shepherd, Eric Roth, has penned the script with production taking place on location in Oklahoma. Martin Scorsese will direct and produce the project for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment. Producing alongside Scorsese are Imperative's Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, and DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions.

The ambitious outing will mark Scorsese's debut dabbling in the western genre, with screenwriter Eric Roth recently describing the $200 million budget movie as one of a kind. "I know Marty's trying to make a movie that's probably the last Western that would be made like this, and yet, with this incredible social document underneath it, and the violence and the environment," Roth teased. "I think it'll be like nothing we've ever seen, in a way. And so this one is, to me, one for the ages."

As for Brendan Fraser, Killers of the Flower Moon is just one of several intriguing projects in the pipeline, with the actor recently undergoing a welcome return to the spotlight thanks to a lead role in the unorthodox superhero series Doom Patrol. Fraser recently signed on to director Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, which tells the story of a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. He is also due to star in Behind the Curtain of Night, about a man who, after being declared dead for a second time, comes back to life with the ability to see his past lives, and will team-up with Palm Springs director Max Barbakow for upcoming comedy Brothers.

Killers of the Flower Moon does not yet have a definitive release date, but will be distributed by Paramount Pictures and Apple TV+. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.