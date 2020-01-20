Last year finally paired A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt together for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and it looks like DiCaprio is going to continue this powerhouse pairing trend as he confirms that he will indeed be starring alongside Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's next movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

Until now the casting of Robert De Niro has been a tantalisting rumor, but it has now been confirmed by DiCaprio on Sunday during the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, where DiCaprio presented De Niro with the Life Achievement Award for a glittering career spanning nearly 50 years.

Though both actors and director have worked together prior to this in a 2015 short film directed by Martin Scorsese entitled The Audition, Killers of the Flower Moon marks the first time the trio have come together for a full-length feature. Prior to this, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro starred together in the 1993 drama This Boys Life, which honestly set DiCaprio on the acting path he is still currently on after he made a name for himself on the sitcom Growing Pains. The pair also reunited for the 1996 drama Marvin's Room. It will have been over twenty years since the pair both starred together as leads in a movie.

Both actors have frequently collaborated with Scorsese over the years, with Leonardo DiCaprio first working with the iconic director in 2002's Gangs of New York. This was then followed up with 2004's Howard Hughes biography The Aviator, 2006's Academy Award winning crime-thriller The Departed, the haunting mystery Shutter Island in 2010 and finally 2013's Wolf of Wall Street.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be De Niro's tenth collaboration with Scorsese, a partnership that began in 1973 with the American crime film Mean Streets. Over the decades that followed De Nrio and Scorsese have given us some truly cinematic greats including Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The KIng of Comedy, and Goodfellas. The two recently reunited for Netflix's The Irishman which is now up for several Academy Awards.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be based on the book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, the third non-fiction book by American journalist David Grann. The book investigates a series of murders of wealthy Osage people that took place in Osage County, Oklahoma in the early 1920s-after big oil deposits were discovered beneath their land. This sparks a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.

Scrosese has addressed the movie, and the De Niro casting rumors previously, stating that he always envisioned him playing the villain of the story, William Hale.

"I've been working with Eric Roth on the script for a few years now, and we're - now, actually, yesterday, in this room, and last night - we're knocking away at this script, and restructuring it, rethinking it. Because it's convenient to do a sort of detective story, but we all know what it is. So I want to explore something else, and that is the nature of a whole way of thinking as being complicit in genocide. It's dehumanizing people. I was out in Oklahoma about six weeks ago, and ultimately, as the Osage told me, it's about greed. And therefore you could think that these people don't deserve any of it because they're not human anyway. Not really human."

Killers of the Flower Moon is due for release in 2021. This comes to us from The SAG Awards.