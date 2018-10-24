It's official: Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio will reunite once again for Killers of the Flower Moon. There have been many great director/actor combinations over the years, but Scorsese and DiCaprio have done a solid job of making a case that they're one of the, if not the single greatest combo in cinema history. They're set to add to their collaborative library with an adaptation of David Grann's best-selling novel.

The pair has been at least loosely attached to the project since the rights to the book were acquired by Imperative Entertainment in 2016. Now, it's been made official as Martin Scorsese will direct Killers of the Flower Moon, with Leonardo DiCaprio set to star. Production is scheduled to begin in summer 2019, assuming all goes according to plan. Scorsese had this to say about the project in a statement.

"When I read David Grann's book, I immediately started seeing it, the people, the settings, the action, and I knew that I had to make it into a movie. I'm so excited to be working with Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen."

The book takes place in the 1920s in Oklahoma. The story centers on the Osage Nation who, at the time, were the richest people per capita in the world thanks to oil that was discovered on their land. But one by one, their people begin to be murdered and the newly formed FBI starts up an investigation that ultimately reveals a terrifying conspiracy and one of the most hideous crimes in American history. Not for nothing, but those who know American history well are aware that is really saying something.

This marks the sixth collaboration between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Previously, they worked together on Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and, most recently, The Wolf of Wall Street. Their previous efforts have all been quite successful at the box office and almost always garner a good deal of awards season attention, save for Shutter Island. In the case of The Departed, that movie finally got Scorsese a sorely deserved Best Picture win at the Oscars. Forrest Gump screenwriter Eric Roth penned the adaptation of the novel, which only adds to the stable of talent being assembled for the project.

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt for Quentin Tarantino, and Martin Scorsese is finishing up The Irishman for Netflix. Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff are on board as producers on Killers of the Flower Moon, with location scouting currently underway. 30WEST is set to arrange financing and distribution for the movie. Currently, there is no release date set but with the movie slated for production in summer 2019, expect to see it out in mid-to-late 2020 in time to make an Oscar run. This news was previously reported by Deadline.