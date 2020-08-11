Martin Scorsese's upcoming western-themed project Killers of the Flower Moon, which will find the director reuniting with both Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, has had more than its fair share of behind the scenes drama. Well, somewhat promisingly, following a delay thanks to the ongoing global situation, the movie is now eyeing a production start date of February 2021.

Martin Scorsese plans on shooting the movie in Osage Hills, and, speaking with the Osage News, Principal Chief of the Osage Nation headquartered in Pawhuska, Oklahoma in the Osage Hills, Geoffrey Standing Bear, stated, "My latest information is that they would start filming, subject to Coronavirus, February 2021. And, they will be here for about 16 weeks. They're going to start moving in here quietly, I'm not helping that very much, but quietly around November and December. So, they're coming."

Scorsese has been hinting at what audiences can expect from the project, with the legendary director calling Killers of the Flower Moon a "western" saying, "We think it's a western," he said earlier this year. "It happened in 1921-1922 in Oklahoma. They are certainly cowboys, but they have cars and also horses. The film is mainly about the Osage, an Indian tribe that was given horrible territory, which they loved because they said to themselves that Whites would never be interested in it.

Then we discovered oil there and, for about ten years, the Osage became the richest people in the world, per capita. Then, as with the Yukon and the Colorado mining regions, the vultures disembark, the White man, the European arrives, and all was lost. There, the underworld had such control over everything that you were more likely to go to jail for killing a dog than for killing an Indian."

Based on the critically acclaimed book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann. The book investigates a series of murders of wealthy Osage people that took place in Osage County, Oklahoma in the early 1920s-after big oil deposits were discovered beneath their land. This sparks a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover. The man behind Forrest Gump and The Good Shepherd, Eric Roth, has penned the script with production set to begin next month on location in Oklahoma.

The movie is set to star titans of acting Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, both of whom have worked with Scorsese several times over the years. DiCaprio will play the main role, whilst De Niro will play William Hale, "King of the Osage Hills," the man responsible for most of the murders.

Both actors have frequently collaborated with Scorsese, with DiCaprio first working with the director in 2002's Gangs of New York, which was followed up with The Aviator, the Academy Award winning crime-thriller The Departed, Shutter Island, and finally 2013's Wolf of Wall Street.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be Robert De Niro's tenth collaboration with Martin Scorsese, a partnership that began in 1973 with the American crime film Mean Streets. Over the decades that followed De Niro and Scorsese have given us some truly cinematic greats including Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, and Goodfellas. The two recently reunited for Netflix's The Irishman which is now up for several Academy Awards.

The movie was originally set up at Paramount with shooting due to start in March this year. Sadly, production was halted due to global circumstances. Paramount then got cold feet over the movie's $200 million budget, leaving Apple TV+ to swoop in and save the project. Killers of the Flower Moon will receive a theatrical release before being made available on the streaming service. It is now likely that we won't see the movie until 2022. This comes to us from Osage News.