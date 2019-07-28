The Irishman hasn't even hit Netflix yet, and acclaimed director Martin Scorsese is already onto his next project. Killers of the Flower Moon has long been planned to star Scorsese favorite Leonardo DiCaprio. Now word comes that Robert DeNiro will also be joining the project, with shooting set to take place during spring and summer 2020.

Preproduction on Killers of the Flower Moon will kick off this November, around the same time The Irishman will get released in select theaters before heading to Netflix. That movie has been delayed in the post-production process due to De-Aging the actors with innovative new CG techniques that have been unexpectedly more complex than initially believed.

Robert De Niro will be playing the role of William Hale in Killers of the Flower Moon. This isn't the first time he's worked with DiCaprio, with both having appeared in the 1993 drama This Boy's Life, where DeNiro played DiCaprio's abusive stepfather. This will be the first feature-length Scorsese movie to feature both actors in a prominent role. They have appeared together before in a commercial directed by Scorsese.

"Set in 1920s Oklahoma, where the Osage Indians were granted revenue rights to oil discovered under their lands that was harvested by oil companies. Suddenly, they began to get murdered as did those trying to investigate. It came down to the newly created Bureau of Investigation, to overcome the corrupting influences from oil money and politics to solve the murder mystery, one that would bring the FBI to prominence."

Osage Nation's Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear met with Martin Scorsese about the movie's production in Osage County earlier this week, where they discussed how the production could help the area financially. This is apparently the fourth meeting Standing Bear has had about the movie, but it is reportedly the first time that he has met with Scorsese in Oklahoma. And it was during this meeting that Scorsese assured Standing Bear that Robert DeNiro had agreed to be in the movie.

Both Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio have a long working relationship with Martin Scorsese. DiCaprio last worked with Scorsese in 2013's Wolf of Wall Street. DeNiro stars in the upcoming The Irishman. It does not have a set release date at this time, but is getting an awards season release date this fall. While it is a Netflix original, it will get an awards qualifying run in theaters for a limited time. Paramount Pictures will be releasing Killers of the Flower Moon, it is expected to get a fall or winter release in 2020, but that hasn't been confirmed. This news comes from Tulsa World.