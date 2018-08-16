Iconic wrestler Chris Jericho and director Kevin Smith have appeared on each other's podcasts over the years, but now they're finally working together. Smith posted a picture of himself and Jericho announcing that the wrestler is playing a part in the director's upcoming horror anthology Killroy Was Here. In addition, Smith reveals that Jericho stepped up to help operate the camera as well, truly earning his keep on the indie film. The duo are clearly excited to be working with each other in the picture that Smith posted.

KillRoy Was Here originated as a Krampus film before it was rewritten and turned into a horror anthology. Kevin Smith has been hard at work on the project for over a year, traveling out to Sarasota, Florida a few times a year to shoot with film students. Chris Jericho decided to get in on the fun and plays a "nasty-ass Florida streamer," according to Smith. The director went into more detail in a Facebook post and had this to say.

"Over the course of three trips to Sarasota, we've been making a modern-day Creepshow kinda flick with 70% of the crew being students so filled with raw talent, their pure passion for film and ability to find fixes to production problems makes up for any deficit of experience. Every crew member wears multiple hats on a low budget film - so last night when Chris Jericho got to set, I asked the master podcaster and WWE icon to not only act but also operate the camera for himself in his scene as well! When presented with this info, did the Fozzy front man show trepidation? No way: homey goes with the flow and not only crushes his character and dialogue but shoots a damn spooky scene as well!"

Kevin Smith didn't stop the praise for Chris Jericho there. The director went on to say that the wrestler is exactly the kind of actor that you want on a low budget film like KillRoy Was Here. Jericho had flown in from Europe the night before and then shot his part until 4AM with a ton of energy, according to Smith. The director said this about Jericho's attitude while working on the film.

"That's the kind of actor or actress you need on an indie film: a partner who'll not only carry their end of the bargain but also help elevate the entire production as well! And even when this pic was taken at 4 in the morning, Chris was all energetic - and mind you, he just got back from Europe the night before. I've been wanting to work with the man since we guested on each other's podcasts and I was delighted to discover an actor I'll cast forever now! Because film is Jericho!"

KillRoy Was Here marks the first time that Kevin Smith has collaborated on the writing process for one of his films. He worked with executive producer Andrew McElfresh to co-write the script, which has been described as "Golem, the Boogeyman and the Grim Reaper combined," by Smith. Kilroy Was Here is a famous piece of graffiti featuring a bald character looking over a fence with a prominent nose, which dates back to WWII.

Kevin Smith has said that KillRoy Was Here is influenced by George A. Romero and Stephen King's 1982 black comedy horror anthology film, Creepshow. There is not an official release date at this time, but it's safe to assume the movie will be out sometime in 2019. Smith's last horror project was 2016's Yoga Hosers. You can read more about Chris Jericho and the status update for KillRoy Was Here below, provided by Kevin Smith's Facebook page.