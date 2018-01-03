Director Kevin Smith has revealed the first photo from the set of his horror anthology Killroy Was Here. The director started shooting the first installment back in June, working from a script he co-wrote with Andrew McElfresh (White Chicks), who also served as visual effects supervisor on Kevin Smith's Yoga Hosers. While the filmmaker wouldn't offer any details about what scene is being shot in the photo, the filmmaker did comment on this story when the project was first announced in June. Here's what the director had to say below.

"This is a monster movie in the sense of a classic morality tale. No one wants to see you spill the blood of innocents, but when someone crosses the line and goes bad, you get to make them pay in horrible ways, and the audience cheers. We wanted to make an anthology film in the vein of Creepshow. Killroy is like the Golem, the Boogeyman and the Grim Reaper combined."

Like many recent Kevin Smith movies, Killroy stems from a conversation taken from one of his popular weekly podcasts, inspired by the legend of the "KilRoy Was Here" graffiti artwork that surfaced during World War II. The project is being done in partnership with the Ringling College of Art and Design, where the first installment was shot, along with Semkhor Productions. The producers on Killroy are Andrew McElfresh, who also co-wrote the film, Tony Stopperan of Ringling College of Art and Design, Joe Restaino, seasoned film executive and owner of Character Brigade, Ringling graduate and accomplished director/cinematographer Nick Morgulis and Smith's producer on Tusk and other films, Jordan Monsanto. The leads in the film are top-tier talent Azita Ghanizada of Alphas and The Complete Unknown and Ryan O'Nan of Fargo and Queen of the South.

The production is not only shooting at the Ringling College of Art And Design, but the students and alumni will be involved as well. 26 Ringling College students and graduates are working with area production professionals, including Digital Caviar and other local businesses to shoot Killroy on locations throughout Sarasota and Pinellas Counties, and at the college's new Ringling Studios soundstage and post production facility. Director Kevin Smith also revealed in June that he is playing a film director as a character in this movie, and that there will be top-level effects makeup provided by legendary horror master Robert Kurtzman and his Creature Corps company for practical effects, while the production will also utilize Ringling College's Motion Design department for supplemental visual effects.

No release date has been given for this horror anthology as of yet, and it remains to be seen if there is even distribution in place, or when production is supposed to wrap. Kevin Smith has still yet to go into production on the final installment of his True North Trilogy entitled Moose Jaws, with the filmmaker unveiling a poster that was created in an effort to secure financing for the movie. The director also announced last year that a Jay and Silent Bob reboot would be his next movie, but it isn't clear when that will start filming as well. Until we find out more on these projects, take a look at the new photo from Kevin Smith's latest film, Killroy Was Here, courtesy of Kevin Smith Twitter.