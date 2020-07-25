It's hard to think of a better person to close out [email protected]'s Saturday night festivities. Kevin Smith appeared remotely and talked Son-In-Lockdown, unveiled a new Funko Pop, and dropped the first look at his new movie Killroy Was Here. Plus, Smith chatted about a new podcast he created with his daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, and revealed how to get your very own Mooby's Cow Tipper. All in all, it was a great follow up to his Bill & Ted Face the Music panel from earlier in the day.

Kevin Smith has been a San Diego Comic-Con fixture for decades now. He comes to promote, work, and also be a fanboy. So this year was a bit different, but Smith was still able to work and promote, while hopefully getting some exciting news. As for exciting news of his own, the director recently revealed that he will be celebrating his birthday, August 3rd, with a special Jay and Silent Bob Reboot screening followed by a Q&A at the Paramount Drive-In Theaters. All proceeds from the event will benefit the LA Food Bank.

In addition, it has been announced that the Mooby's pop-up at the event is going national. The pop-up restaurant, which originally opened in April in Los Angeles, is based on the fictional fast-food chain from Dogma, Clerks II, and others. The Mooby's pop-up is now available in select cities across the United States with delivery kits from Gold Belly. So, fans who were enticed by the chocolate covered pretzels and the over the top Mooby's Cow Tipper, you will soon be able to get your hands on them, though you might proceed with caution on those pretzels.

The Mooby's pop-up was so successful that they ended up running out of food, which also includes the Mooby's Messy Lasagna Sandwich-also available vegan-served with a side of Hater Totz. The Mooby's idea was from the team behind the Saved by the Bell-inspired Saved by the Max and last year's Good Burger pop-up, so Smith knew it was in good hands. Additionally, all of the proceeds went to No Us Without You, "an organization that helps feed undocumented restaurant and bar workers who've been hit by the recent wave of under and unemployment."

Kevin Smith is still out there entertaining fans and making a difference in the world with his usual style. While this year's [email protected] has been a bit weird, it is always nice to see Kevin Smith talk about the things he loves, and there are a lot of them, including Bill & Ted Face the Music, which will now open in theaters in September while landing on VOD at the same time. 2020 has given the world a lot of free time and Smith is using his to bring some positivity into the world, which is desperately needed at the moment. You can watch the entirety of Kevin Smith's [email protected] panel above, thanks to the Comic-Con International YouTube channel.