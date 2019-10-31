Kim Kardashian recreated Reese Witherspoon's famous Legally Blonde video essay for Halloween. Kardashian is Elle Woods and did a pretty good job of channeling her inner blonde for the humorous video. One can tell that Kardashian put a lot of time and effort into pulling off the video essay along with the iconic Elle Woods look and it also looks like she had a lot of fun doing so. Witherspoon recreated the speech last year to announce that she's officially returning for a planned Legally Blonde 3.

Kim Kardashian made sure to nail each look from the different scenes from the Legally Blonde video essay, even wearing the same jewelry. While most of her millions of followers love the photos and the video recreation, there are plenty of negative comments calling her out for taking over something that isn't "hers," which is kind of weird. But, this is social media we're talking about here where people can anonymously trash anyone they want.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's husband, recently released a new record. Kardashian first teased the album at the end of September and shared the track listing, which got fans very excited. However, the release date came and went, resulting in Kardashian getting trashed online by Kanye fans who were hoping to hear Jesus is King. However, the rapper/producer finally put the album out last week, albeit hours later than it was supposed to. So far, the reaction has been mixed as fans try and figure out why he made a gospel record.

Legally Blonde hit theaters in 2001 and was directed by Robert Luketic. In addition to Reese Witherspoon, it also starred Matthew Davis, Luke Wilson, and Selma Blair. The movie was a box office success centered on Elle Woods, a fashionable sorority queen who is dumped by her boyfriend and ended up attending law school in an effort to win him back. The movie was successful enough to earn a sequel, which was entitled Red, White, and Blonde and hit theaters in 2003. Now, nearly 17 years later, Witherspoon is gearing up to tell the world what Elle Woods has been up to all this time.

So far, Kim Kardashian and Kevin Hart may have won Halloween 2019. Hart decided to go as his Jumanji: The Next Level co-star Dwayne Johnson. However, he went as the 1990s meme version of Johnson, which is pretty hilarious. Even Johnson got a kick out of the costume. Kardashian's costume is starting to make the rounds on social media, though it's unclear if she will be wearing the costume this evening for an event or to take her children out trick-or-treating. It might be a little too cold to walk around in a bikini at this point in time. You can check out Kim Kardashian's Twitter tribute to Legally Blonde below.

