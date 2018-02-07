Disney's Kim Possible is making a comeback. Only this time, she's coming to the world of live-action. Disney Channel has announced that they're making a live-action Kim Possible movie and casting for the project is already underway. The animated series has been off the air for more than a decade, but it remains beloved by many and Disney sees an opportunity to revive the character for a new generation. It looks like Kimberly Ann Possible is going to be back at it in a big way.

Creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley, whose other credits include Big Hero 6: The Series and The Penguins of Madagascar, are penning the screenplay for the live-action Kim Possible movie. They're also aboard the production team as executive producers. The Duff's Josh Cagan has been brought on board to help with scripting duties and will also be credited as an executive producer, along with Zanne Devine. Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky, who both competed on Fox's On the Lot directing competition series and have recently directed episodes of the series Mech X-4, are directing the movie for Disney. Here's what Adam Bonnett, executive vice president, original programming for Disney Channels Worldwide, had this to say about the upcoming Kim Possible movie.

"Mark and Bob created an enduring character and kids all over the world found a friend in her, an average girl who just happens to spend her off-school hours thwarting evil villains. Although Kim Possible 'can do anything,' kids and tweens found that this animated redhead was just like them. As we embark on the fun challenge of making Kim and Ron fully dimensional, I'm thrilled to be working again with Mark and Bob and to welcome the addition of a dynamic creative team, Josh, Zanne, Adam and Zach, into a world where anything is indeed possible."

Plot details for the Kim Possible movie are currently being kept under wraps. There's also no word just yet on who could land the titular role, but we'll likely hear some names soon as the casting process has already begun. This isn't the first time that Kim Possible has made her way to the feature-length world. Disney Channel made two animated movies, Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama and Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time. There's no word yet if Christy Carlson-Romano, who voiced the beloved character in the original series, will have any role to play in the upcoming movie.

Kim Possible the animated series ran for four seasons from 2003 to 2007, totaling 87 episodes. The series centers on a typical high school girl who saves the world from various villains, all with the help of her sidekick, Ron Stoppable. The series was nominated for a total of eight Emmy Awards, winning one. Kim Possible has drawn comparisons to shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Powerpuff Girls, but has been praised for providing and showcasing a powerful female role model. Variety doesn't make mention of a release date for the live-action Kim Possible movie, but we'll be sure to keep you up to date as new details on the project are made available.