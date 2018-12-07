Disney has released the first trailer for their live-action Kim Possible movie. Additionally, the studio has finally unveiled the premiere date, and thankfully, it's not too far away. Back in February of this year, Disney announced that they were making the live-action adaptation as a Disney Channel Original Movie and that casting had just started. It was later revealed that newcomer Sadie Stanley was cast as Kim Possible and that Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) was cast as Ron Stoppable. And now, we have our first look at Stanley in action.

The Disney Channel live-action original Kim Possible movie, will premiere Friday, February 15th at 8PM ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. In the movie, Kim and her best friend and sidekick, Ron Stoppable, start attending Middleton High School. Kim and Ron have to learn how to navigate in an intimidating new social hierarchy. Like most new high school students, Kim is running into some problems that shake her confidence, including getting lost and showing up to class late and drawing attention to herself.

Things start to turn around for Kim and Ron when they meet and befriend Athena, who is new to Middleton High School and a Kim Possible superfan. As it turns out, she's having an even worse time than Kim and Ron, which leads them to join together and form Team Possible. Athena starts to overshadow Kim right as the villainous Drakken and Shego show up on the scene with the perfect plan to take down Kim Possible for good. It's up to the new Team Possible to put a stop to the evil deeds, making some new friends along the way.

The first Kim Possible trailer looks like Disney pumped a lot of money into making it. The action looks intense and the special effects are really well done, which fans of the original animated series are sure to enjoy. "So a few years ago, I accidentally received a distress call. I was done with my homework, so I answered it. Now, well, I save the world," says Sadie Stanley as Kim in the trailer, almost offhandedly, but with blind confidence. It should be noted that this is Stanley's first major role and the project was her first-ever audition, which is pretty awesome and says a lot about Disney's confidence in her.

With the live-action Kim Possible movie on the way, fans are starting to get excited. We'll have to wait and see how fans react to this new adaptation to see if Disney decides to make another one. In addition to the newcomers to the movie, it also features some special cameos. Christy Carlson Romano, who originally voiced Kim Possible, makes an appearance, and Patton Oswalt reprises his role as Professor Dementor. The movie also stars Alyson Hannigan, Issac Ryan Brown, and Erika Tham. You can check out the trailer for the Kim Possible movie below, thanks to the Disney Channel YouTube channel.