The original 1933 King Kong is roaring and rampaging its way back to movie screens across the country this March -- something it hasn't done in 64 years! Fathom Events and the TCM Big Screen Classics series are giving the legendary adventure its first nationwide theatrical release since Dwight D. Eisenhower was president. More than 600 movie theaters across the country will play King Kong for one day only: Sunday, March 15.

Full details are in the announcement below, and it's incredibly exciting to help bring King Kong to the screen for the first time in the 21st century. While it has, of course, played in repertory houses and specialty cinemas, King Kong hasn't been released across the country since 1956, and while the world has changed in amazing ways since then, it's quite amazing to think thatKing Kong remains an enduring cinematic legend. Moviegoers can search for their local participating theaters and purchase tickets to King Kong now at FathomEvents.com.

The dazzling adventure features groundbreaking stop-motion animation by Willis O'Brien - visual effects that remain astonishing even in spite of the computer-generated advances made since the original release of King Kong nearly 90 years ago. The film stars Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong, Bruce Cabot, and features a lush score by legendary composer Max Steiner. Though it's been remade twice and has inspired countless movies, TV shows and characters, the 1933 original still holds a power that film critic Roger Ebert called "ageless and primeval."

WHO: Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros.

WHEN: Sunday, March 15, 2020 - 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. (local time)

WHERE: Tickets for King Kong can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.

Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 600 select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).