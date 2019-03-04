Just two months after the death of wrestling announcer "Mean" Gene Okerlund, another major star from the golden era of wrestling has passed away. It is being reported that King Kong Bundy, real name Christopher Alan Pallies, died today at the age of 61. Details on the wrestler's passing or possible cause of death haven't yet been revealed, though some of Bundy's friends and colleagues are taking to social media to offer their support. On Twitter, Bundy's longtime personal friend David Herro confirmed the news in tweet accompanied with images of the two together. "Today we lost a Legend of a performer and someone that I considered family," the post reads. "Rest In Peace my friend. Thank you for believing in me."

After spending a few years working in various wrestling territories, Bundy joined the WWE (then WWF) in early 1985. As one of the company's most prominent villains, Bundy had obliterated most of his opponents in a dominating fashion. Instead of being satisfied with a simple three count, Bundy had the signature move of making the referee to count to five instead. That same year, he appeared at the first WrestleMania, defeating Special Delivery Jones in less than 20 seconds. By the end of the year, Bundy had wrestled against Andre the Giant in a high profile match at Madison Square Garden called the "Colossal Jostle" with Bobby "The Brain" Heenan serving as his manager.

The following year, Bundy would compete at WrestleMania 2, only this time it would be in the main event against Hulk Hogan. Their feud began when Bundy had brutally beaten down the Hulkster with the help of the Magnificent Muraco. This led to Hogan to seek revenge, agreeing to Bundy's demands for the two to have a match at WrestleMania 2. Set in a steel cage, the match was for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship. The closing moments of the bout saw Bundy attempting to win by exiting the cage through an open door, only for Hogan to win by escaping the cage first by climbing up and over it.

After leaving the WWE for a few years and returning for a brief stint in 1994, Bundy took his work back to the independent scene. For various promotions in the United States, Bundy had feuded with other former WWE stars like Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, Doink the Clown, and Tom Brandi. He also became a star for the AWA Superstars of Wrestling promotion, winning it's World Heavyweight Championship. He would continue to compete in the ring for many years, finally retiring from the ring in 2007. The wrestler's final bout was in a losing effort to "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan at a Legends of Wrestling show, though he still continued to make guest appearances at various conventions and wrestling shows.

The legendary wrestler may no longer be with us, but as such an important part of WWE's history, his legacy will forever be immortalized. With the advent of digital technology, wrestling fans can now watch any of Bundy's classic matches on the WWE Network, which many are undoubtedly already doing in the wake of the wrestler's death. May the wrestling superstar rest in peace.

