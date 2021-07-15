Kingsman creator Mark Millar is returning to the action-packed world of spies, this time with Netflix in tow. Mark Millar has teamed up with the streaming giant for King of Spies, with the author writing the graphic novel based on the original Netflix property. The artwork will then be drawn by artists chosen from across the comic book community, working from designs crafted by a creative team at Netflix.

The official logline for Millar's next foray into the genre reads; "In King of Spies, Britain's greatest secret agent faces his deadliest enemy yet - his own mortality. Diagnosed with a brain tumour and six months to live, the retired Sir Roland King looks around at the world he's saved so many times and feels he can't leave us in such a mess. There's greed and corruption at every level, untouchable despots he was forbidden to go near and a system he just doesn't believe in any more. He wants to use his remaining time to make a difference with his particular set of skills, and repair the damage he did in his private life at the same time. The most dangerous man in the world has gone rogue and he knows where all the bodies are buried. Now it's time to go after the REAL monsters..."

Netflix has described the graphic novel as a "translation of this original Netflix property is written by Millar and will also be drawn by a superstar artist chosen from the comic book world, based on designs created by the team at Netflix." No doubt the plan is for the graphic novel to spawn either a series or feature film (or both) for the streamer in the near future.

"We've been quietly working on this for a couple of years in-house and we're all buzzing about it," Millar said in a statement. "The spy world was very good to us with Kingsman and a return to the genre had to be something special. This is that project. I love stories about an old gun-fighter back for one last job and this is the Granddaddy of them all. It's so incredibly violent and emotional, but really fun too."

King of Spies sounds like the perfect concept for Millar's return to the world of spies, and should prove to be another thrilling read before hopefully being adapted into something equally as exciting. Netflix acquired Millar's publishing imprint, Millarworld, back in 2017, and have already begun to adapt several of his best-known works for their streaming platform. Not only does Millarworld give them access to his impressive back catalogue, but it also gives them Millar's imagination, with Netflix now able to put the writer on the case whenever they feel like spawning an original work. King of Spies could end up being Netflix's James Bond, and it's hard not to notice how much the images of the titular espionage legend look like Pierce Brosnan...

This announcement comes quite quickly following the disappointing cancellation of another of Netflix and Millar's collaborations, Jupiter's Legacy. Cancelled after just one season, the streaming giant and comic book writer will instead work towards developing other projects set within the Jupiter's Legacy universe, beginning with Supercrooks. This comes to us from Deadline.