Will Smith stars in the new trailer for King Richard, the upcoming biopic from Warner Bros. Pictures set for release in November. Starring Smith as Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, the biopic shows Smith in one of his most proud roles yet. Ahead of its release in theaters and on HBO Max this winter, you can watch the brand new trailer below.

"One of the greatest honors as an actor is to be able to celebrate someone's legacy while they're still here creating it," Will Smith says in the video description on YouTube. "I've gotten to do it a few times in my career playing Chris Gardner and Muhammad Ali, and every time it's a fulfilling and expansive experience beyond compare. So now, I'm proud to show you all our first trailer for King Richard, the story of the man who introduced the world to Venus Williams and Serena Williams. The origin story for some REAL DEAL superheroes!!"

He added: "Thank You Venus, Serena, Isha, Lyndrea, Yetunde, Oracene and Richard for letting us share your story with the World!"

King Richard is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green using a screenplay by Zach Baylin. The producers were Tim White and Trevor White under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner, and Will Smith under his Westbrook banner. Isha Price, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone and Peter Dodd served as the executive producers.

Along with Smith, the series also stars Aunjanue Ellis as the girls' mom, Oracene "Brandi Williams, Saniyaa Sidney as Venus Williams, Demi Singleton as Serena Williams, with Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci. Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, and Craig Tate also star.

The logline for King Richard reads: "Based on the true story that will inspire the world, Warner Bros. Pictures' King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever.

Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world."

Will Smith has appeared in dozens of movies over the years, but it has been biopics that have earned him nominations at the Academy Awards. His role as boxing legend Muhammad Ali in Ali put him up for Best Actor in 2002, and in 2007, he was nominated for the same Oscar for his role as Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happiness. Could he finally get the honor for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard?

King Richard will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on Nov. 19. The new trailer for the biopic comes to us from Will Smith on YouTube.