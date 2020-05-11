Christopher Reeve's performance as Superman is still considered by many to be the quintessential live-action depiction of the iconic DC comics character. Despite the Superman movies he starred in slowly declining in quality following the brilliance of the first two, Reeve's performance never suffered, with the actor consistently able to portray the warmth, strength, and stoicism so integral to the character.

Sadly, Reeve passed away in 2004, but someone has now given us a glimpse of what things would have looked like had he ever taken on the role of Kingdom Come Superman, as recently depicted in the CW television event Crisis on Infinite Earths, with a thrilling new deepfake video.

The fanmade clip takes one of the scenes involving Superman and Lois Lane and places Christopher Reeve over fellow Superman actor Brandon Routh. The results are as eerie as they usually are with the deepfake technique, but they do go to prove how good Reeve would have looked like as this version of the Man of Steel. Of course, with Routh already resembling Reeve, in many ways this was no necessary, but it is always nice to reminded of Reeve's Superman and get a glimpse at what could have been had the real-world shaken out differently.

Crisis on Infinite Earths is the sixth annual Arrowverse crossover event featuring episodes of the television series Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. It is inspired by the comic of the same name and continues plotlines established in the previous crossover, Elseworlds. In Crisis on Infinite Earths, the Monitor gathers Green Arrow, the Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Sara Lance, Ray Palmer, and several others from throughout the multiverse to stop the Anti-Monitor from destroying reality. The crossover's events result in the Arrowverse being rebooted, affecting the entire series. The series featured alternate versions of various characters, including a future version of Batman played by Kevin Conroy and the version of Superman inspired by the comic book Kingdom Come.

Kingdom Come is a four-issue comic book miniseries published in 1996 by DC Comics under their Elseworlds imprint. It was written by Mark Waid and Alex Ross and features some wonderful artwork painted in gouache by Ross, who also developed the concept from an original idea. The story is a deconstructionist tale set in a future that deals with a growing conflict between the visibly out-of-touch "traditional" superheroes, and a growing population of largely amoral and dangerously irresponsible new vigilantes, in many cases the offspring of the traditional heroes. Superman has abandoned his role and self-exiled to the Fortress of Solitude, where he has become world-weary and sullen, until he is inspired to once again suit up and save the world one last time.

This version of Superman featured in Crisis on Infinite Earths was not the only time Brandon Routh had played the character, having taken on the role in 2006's Superman Returns. A sequel that ignores Reeve's own third and fourth Superman movies, Superman Returns tells the story of the title character returning to Earth after a five-year absence and finds that his love interest Lois Lane has moved on with her life.

The future of the comic book icon is still somewhat uncertain, so, for now, perhaps consider going back and revisiting Christopher Reeve's Superman from 1978. It might be just the uplift you need. This comes to us from Jarkan.