It seems a Kingdom Hearts animated series is in the works for Disney+. This has yet to be confirmed in an official capacity by anyone at Disney or Square Enix, the studio behind the popular video game series. However, several journalists and insiders have shared that such a project is coming our way.

First up, The Cinema Spot's Emre Kaya took to Twitter to reveal that a Kingdom Hearts TV show is in development. Square Enix is said to be crafting the pilot, not Disney. It is also clarified that this is expected to be CGI animated and won't be live-action. Here's what Kaya had to say about it.

"There is a #KingdomHearts series in the works at Disney+. Disney originally wanted to make it but that didn't work out, so Square Enix was asked to create a pilot using Unreal Engine. This series is most likely not live-action, but CG animated. They're currently casting."

This was just the first of several posts from journalists with reasonably reliable track records to say the same thing. Jeremy Conrad, who runs MCU Cosmic, simply took to Twitter to say, "Yes. It's true" while sharing a gif from the games. Skyler Shuler, editor-in-chief of The DisInsider then stepped in to offer additional confirmation. Also posting on Twitter, Shuler said that this won't be a movie and that several actors from the video games will be coming back to do voice work on the series.

"Been tagged in Jeremys post (which is true), so here's what I know: Kingdom Hearts will be a Disney+ series, not a movie. It's animated (CG). Disney VO actors are expected to reprise their roles (Jim Cummings, Bill Farmer, Tony Anselmo). All I know."

Should this prove true, it would make a great deal of sense. Disney+ is currently trying to catch up in the original content department when compared to Netflix. The studio's strongest brands, such as Star Wars and Marvel, have been tapped so far. Kingdom Hearts would certainly add to that lineup.

The Kingdom Hearts games center on a character named Sora who journeys through a mythical land filled with Disney characters from every corner of the universe. This includes Pixar, Disney Animation, Winnie the Pooh and more. Three main games in the series have been published, with several spin-offs as well, since its inception in 2002. To date, more than 30 million copies of the games have been sold. The latest entry, Kingdom Hearts III, was released in January 2019.

This is not the first time that an animated series based on the games has been proposed. Following the success of the first game in 2002, Disney and Square Enix hatched plans for a Kingdom Hearts show. The project was ultimately scrapped. It was said to be a "vastly different interpretation" of the story. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the alleged project are made available. Be sure to check out the posts from Jeremy Conrad, Skyler Shuler and Emre Kaya's Twitter.