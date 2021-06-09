A sequel to Kingpin is reportedly in the works. Released in 1996, the original Kingpin was a bowling-themed sports comedy directed by Peter and Bobby Farrelly. Starring Woody Harrelson, it followed a professional bowler who becomes the manager of a promising Amish talent (Randy Quaid). The comedy doesn't seem to generate the same amount of love as other Farrelly Brothers titles from its era, like Dumb and Dumber and There's Something About Mary, but it's a rather enjoyable and underrated movie.

Now, it appears that the ball is rolling forward on Kingpin 2 about 25 years after the release of the first movie. Per Collider, the Farrelly Brothers are set to produce the sequel, which is now in "active development" at Village Roadshow Pictures. It's unclear at this time if the Farrelly Brothers will also come back to direct or if they'll be involved with the screenplay, though it's noted that the original movie was written by Barry Fanaro and Mort Nathan.

No plot details have been revealed about Kingpin 2, so it's not known if it will include any returning actors or characters. It would not feel like a genuine sequel without Woody Harrelson back in the lead, but there's no indication that he's involved at this time. It doesn't seem likely Randy Quaid would return, as he's since switched his focus from acting more over to politics with a potential plan to run for governor of California.

Bill Murray also starred in Kingpin as bowling legend Big Ern McCracken. It's entirely possible he could appear in some capacity, as he previously reprised his classic role as Peter Venkman for the upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Perhaps he'd be open to reprising this role as well, especially if Harrelson is also returning. Some of the other stars from the original movie include Vanessa Angel, Lin Shaye, Rob Moran, Chris Elliott, Chris Schenkel, and Nelson Burton, Jr.

In Kingpin, "Roy Munson (Harrelson) is a young bowler with a promising career ahead of him until a disreputable colleague, Ernie McCracken (Murray), tricks him into participating in a con game that ends with Roy's bowling hand crippled for life. Years later, Roy ekes out a hardscrabble existence until he discovers Amish bowling phenom Ishmael (Quaid). With the help of a gangster's girlfriend (Angel), he plots to take Ishmael to the top of the bowling world."

Meanwhile, Harrelson continues to be seen in major roles in theatrical releases. He will soon be seen as the villain Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage, in the superhero sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which hits theaters on Sept. 24. In recent years, he has also starred in movies like War for the Planet of the Apes, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Zombieland: Double Tap. Harrelson will also hit the small screen in September with Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the anticipated action thriller Kate for Netflix.

Village Roadshow Pictures did not yet comment on the news of Kingpin 2. With little else to go on, there's no word yet on a possible release date or when production might begin. If you want to revisit the original Kingpin, it's currently streaming on Paramount+. This news comes to us from Collider.