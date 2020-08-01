Who knows if we'll ever see more of Daredevil and its characters elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Vincent D'Onofrio would be totally on board for a Joker-style solo movie about his iconic character. Between 2015 and 2018, D'Onofrio shined on the hit Netflix series as Wilson Fisk, the criminal mastermind also known as Kingpin. The performance earned him a Saturn Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor and has been widely acclaimed by critics and fans as well.

Following Daredevil getting the rug pulled out from under it after three seasons, fans have been hopeful that the show will one day continue with new episodes. Because the series is connected to the MCU, the door is also wide open for the characters to appear in other MCU projects, and that theoretically could include any of the upcoming Marvel movies. Because D'Onofrio's Kingpin is so popular, there are many fans who'd love to see the supervillain featured in a solo movie of his own, and D'Onofrio would apparently be all for it.

"Yeah, I mean, I think that'd be awesome," Vincent D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "I think there's more to do with him, but you just never know... Because when I think of Marvel, I think of so many storylines, it's like you think of DC, it's the same thing. There are so many stories. I can't imagine being in that chair trying to figure out which ones are the ones to be told next. And that's how I look at it, as a creative person. I see it much bigger than just my part. I just see it as these huge opportunities."

This follows previous comments from earlier this month on Twitter, where D'Onofrio addressed the still-uncertain potential future of the Kingpin character. "Who knows if Fisk will come back? I definitely don't know a thing," the actor said in one tweet, responding to a fan begging for Kingpin to somehow return to the MCU. Similar tweets have been coming from fans asking for the same since Daredevil was canceled.

Another tweet from D'Onofrio responds to a ScreenRant article criticizing the potential return of Wilson Fisk, with the article suggesting that bringing back Kingpin would "ruin" the character's story arc. "You underestimate Marvel's Fisk," D'Onofrio said in the tweet. "Never underestimate any villain driven by their interior life. Screen rant, you know that deep in your heart anything can happen."

Of course, bringing back Kingpin is out of D'Onofrio's hands, but there's no doubt that a lot of Marvel fans would be incredibly happy if they got to see the Daredevil characters back in the MCU in some fashion. While a continued series would be ideal, seeing Fisk and the others back in any way would be awesome, even for brief appearances in MCU movies. There's no doubt that seeing a new Daredevil or even Kingpin movie would be amazing, but they would definitely have to be R-rated to maintain the spirit of the Netflix series.

