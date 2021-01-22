Disney is following in the footsteps of MGM, Universal, and Sony be delaying their Q1 releases. The King's Man, Ron's Gone Wrong, Antlers, and more have been delayed, while the highly anticipated Bob's Burgers movie has been taking off the release slate entirely. As for whether or not Marvel Studios' upcoming Black Widow movie will be delayed, that has yet to be confirmed. However, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says that it is a real possibility.

Bob's Burgers was originally set to open in theaters this April, but it no longer has a release date. It is unclear if Disney will announce a new date, or have the movie go straight to streaming instead. The King's Man (20th) was previously slated for release on March 12th, and now moves to August 20th. The movie was originally going to open on November 15th, 2019, but was pushed back first to February 14th, 2020. It was then pushed to September 18th, 2020, before getting its February 2021 release. Hopefully the August date will stick.

Ron's Gone Wrong (20th) was previously slated to open on April 23rd and now moves to October 22nd. The animated movie is about an 11-year old boy who finds that his robot buddy doesn't quite work. The Night House (Searchlight) is now dated on July 16th. The horror thriller is directed by David Bruckner, from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. It stars Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Stacy Martin, Evan Jonigkeit, and Vondie Curtis-Hall. The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight) will now open in limited theaters on September 24th, while the long-delayed Antlers (Searchlight) is now dated on October 29th. Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley will open on December 3rd.

Raya and the Last Dragon will premiere March 5th as a Disney+ Premium purchase, which they did with the live-action Mulan movie in 2020. As of this writing, Marvel's Black Widow will stick to May 7th, though that will probably change. Free Guy is still set for May 21st, while Cruella sticks to May 28th. Pixar's Luca is scheduled to open in theaters on June 18th and Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sticks to July 9th. Jungle Cruise is still on for July 30th.

A lot will likely change in the next few weeks as far as these release dates are concerned. Over 60% of North American movie theaters remain closed with no end in sight, thanks to the public health crisis. With that being said, President Joe Biden is looking to have 100 million vaccinations done in 100 days. The new president's goal is lofty, but he and his team seem confident that they will be able to achieve it and get the country back to some form of normalcy in the coming months. Walt Disney Studios was the first to announce the new Q1 release dates.