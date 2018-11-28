2019 is going to be a big year for the Kingsman franchise, as we've got some new details on both, yes both, of the new movies set to shoot next year. Kingsman 3 and the previously revealed prequel are both on deck for director Matthew Vaughn, with the prequel, said to be titled The Great Game, filming first, with a proper sequel to last year's The Golden Circle heading into production not long after. We've got a few updates on the status of both movies to help clear up exactly what's going on and what to expect.

According to a new report, the Kingsman prequel movie, which is set to begin production in January, will be a period drama, as opposed to a big action spectacle like the previous installments. Per this report, it will focus on the organization as a tailor shop, as opposed to a spy organization, and will show some world history through their eyes. It's also said that one particular line hints at what The Great Game will actually be about.

"The man who would be Kingsman."

That's clearly a riff on The Man Who Would be King, but beyond that, no further details have been revealed at this time. We previously reported that Ralph Fiennes was being eyed to star in the lead role as a new character, as this movie will take place years before the events of the previous two movies. To that point, Taron Egerton previously stated that he wasn't going to star in Kingsman 3 when asked about it. What would have been more accurate to say is that he won't star in the third movie, which is going to be the prequel, as Eggsy will return in Kingsman 3, which Matthew Vaughn will also keep himself busy with next year.

On that front, Matthew Vaughn is said to be hard at work finishing the screenplay for the follow-up to last year's The Golden Circle. The upcoming sequel will wrap up the relationship between Eggsy and Colin Firth's Harry. But their characters will both live on to possibly appear in other Kingsman projects down the line, such as the also in-the-works TV series. Their connected story, however, will conclude in Kingsman 3. Speaking of the TV series, it's also being reported that the show won't be "anything like what people are expecting." That leaves the door wide open for speculation.

Disney is set to close their purchase of Fox somewhere between early and mid-2019. That means, the fate of any projects being developed by Fox not already in production at the time of the merger will ultimately be decided by the Mouse House. It sounds like Matthew Vaughn is determined to get both of these movies moving before that happens. It's expected that the prequel will wrap in May or June, with Vaughn then taking a small break before gearing up to film Kingsman 3. That is certainly ambitious. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the future of the franchise come to light. This news was first reported by Collider.