It looks like Kingsman 3 may begin rolling cameras in January. Not only that, but Matthew Vaughn is far from done with this universe, and wants to shoot the finale to his trilogy back-to-back with a prequel titled The Great Game. The end to the current trilogy will be planting some seeds that will be explored in the prequel. If all goes well, there will be a lot more Kingsman coming our way in the future.

Matthew Vaughn detailed his plans to expand the Kingsman franchise substantially in June. At the time, he not only confirmed Kingsman 3, but he also revealed his plans for Kingsman: The Great Game and a spin-off centered on the Statesman, who were introduced in last year's Kingsman: The Golden Circle. They're essentially the American counterparts to the British Kingsman. While exact plans for the Statesman movie currently haven't been revealed, it looks like Vaughn is eager to get the rest of his movie plans for the franchise in motion.

Jane Goldman has been hard at work on the script for Kingsman 3 with Matthew Vaughn. While specific plot details are currently being kept under wraps, it will wrap up the storyline between Taron Eggerton's Eggsy and Colin Firth's Harry. Beyond that, this new report also brings with it news of a couple of new characters who will be joining the fold. One is a teen named Conrad, who is described as a young, cocky and charming son of a British Duke. He is eager to find a way to serve his country and the Kingsman may well be the people who give him just such an opportunity.

The other new character has less info at the present time, but will be an older lead male. It's also said that Ralph Fiennes is at the top of their list, but there's no word on whether or not any negotiations have actually taken place. It's possible that he's just on their wish list. Beyond that, we should expect some more crazy action sequences and British spy hijinks, as has been established in the previous two movies. There is no update on the status of the Kingsman TV series that Matthew Vaughn is also cooking up, but that's also still on the table.

Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle were both comparably successful. The former grossed $414 million worldwide, while the latter came in just under that with $410 million. That indicates that the appetite for more of these adventures hasn't waned much and that Kingsman 3 could be a pretty safe bet. If production does indeed kick off in January, we should be learning more details on casting and possibly some story details as pre-production gets going. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as any new details on Kingsman 3 or The Great Game are made available. This news comes to us courtesy of That Hashtag Show.