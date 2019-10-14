Eggsy himself says that Kingsman: The Golden Circle will get the follow-up that was promised. While speaking at ACE Comic Con Midwest, Taron Egerton (Rocketman) confirmed a script for the final installment of Matthew Vaughn's initial Kingsman trilogy has already been written. Although he wasn't allowed to reveal much about Kingsman 3, the actor had this to say about his next stint in the Kingsman suit.

"It's a really neat idea. That plan, at the moment, is that we'd like to do another one, one more time."

When Vaughn chose Egerton as his Gary "Eggsy" Unwin, he was taking a bit of a risk. Taron Egerton was generally unknown at the time, but Kingsman sparked the young actor's career which now includes popular projects like Sing and its upcoming sequel, Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Rocketman in which he lended his voice and acting chops to portray music legend Elton John. The significance of his role in the entertaining franchise with likable characters with heart and surreal choreography isn't lost on him. He said he feels "a great fondness for the part," adding.

"I would like to do one more because frankly, I'd like to say goodbye to him [Eggsy] in a befitting way and to finish the trilogy. All good things come to an end. It was always imagined as a trilogy and I think it'd be great to finish the story off because I've loved playing the character."

Matthew Vaughn's mix of humor and absurd action grew past his modest following from Stardust and Kick-Ass with the first two Kingsman films. Together, the movies grossed more than $800 million worldwide. The second film in the franchise, Golden Circle, set up a follow-up as it sent the characters in different directions. Eggsy married his princess, Tequila (Channing Tatum) embarked on a trip to the Kingsman Tailor Shop, Ginger Ale (Halle Berry) took her rightful place in the leadership of the Statesmen as Whiskey. And Harry (Colin Firth) seemingly stopped seeing butterflies and closed out the film with a speech.

Earlier in the year, Vaughn confirmed he had every intention of concluding the trilogy with a third film, but decided on a bit of a detour. He wanted to take a break from the modern spy franchise to create a huge epic action-adventure in a world a bit less technologically advanced. He also knew, however, that getting funding is a lot easier these days when there is a franchise name to hang it on.

Enter The King's Man, a prequel to Eggsy's story that takes place at the turn of the 20th century. The film stars Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes with the help of familiar faces Stanley Tucci, Daniel Brühl and Djimon Hounsou. Directed by Vaughn from a script by himself and Karl Gajdusek, The King's Man is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2020. It seems we'll just have to wait to see what happens with the original cast as Kingsman 3 doesn't yet have a release date. This news comes to us via Comicbook.