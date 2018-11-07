It looks like we won't be seeing Eggsy back on screen for a while, as Taron Egerton has confirmed that the character won't appear in Kingsman 3. However, the actor did also say that we haven't seen the last of the secret British super spy. Director Matthew Vaughn is currently prepping the third entry in the successful franchise, which is adapted from the Mark Millar comic book series, and it's set to take things in a totally different direction.

Taron Egerton is currently promoting his upcoming movie Robin Hood, which looks to update the classic legend. During a recent interview he was asked about Eggsy's status in Kingsman 3, which will shoot early next year. Egerton confirmed that he won't be part of this movie, but that he and Matthew Vaughn were recently in touch and that the director has something great up his sleeve. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I don't know how hot off the press this is, and I think I'm allowed to say it, but I'm not in the next Kingsman movie. That doesn't mean I won't be in Kingsman ever again. I was with Matthew [Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we're still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn't involve me... His idea for the new one is incredibly exciting. I'm sad that I won't be on that journey with him, but it's not the last you've seen of Eggsy."

Fox has largely been mum on the details, but it looks like Kingsman 3 will be the previously revealed prequel, The Great Game. Since it takes place in the early 20th century, that would explain why Eggsy won't be in it. It's been reported that Ralph Fiennes is up for one of the lead roles, with a young teen named Conrad seemingly filling the apprentice role that Eggys filled in Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Matthew Vaughn also has plans for a proper sequel to last year's Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which is likely where we'll see Eggsy pop back up again. But that is only if the movie actually happens. Disney is getting close to finishing their merger with Fox and, once that goes into effect, Disney will reportedly finish the movies that Fox has in production already. After that, it's up to them what to move forward with, when it comes to what the studio had in development.

That said, Disney likes money and this franchise has proved to be profitable. The first two movies made a combined $825 million at the global box office, with the sequel making just $4 million less than its predecessor. Kingsman 3, which we expect to be The Great Game, is set for release on November 9, 2019, meaning it will make the cut before the Disney takeover. If all goes well, Disney will move forward with the other planned sequel shortly thereafter. This news was first reported by Yahoo.