Director Matthew Vaughn has confirmed that the upcoming prequel The King's Man will lay the foundations for Kingsman 3. The King's Man is travelling back in time for this next installment, with the movie taking place during World War I and establishing how the origin of the secret service. Despite going back decades, and involving a whole host of brand-new character, Vaughn did reveal that the movie will help set up the future of the franchise when it returns to the main timeline.

"We've put seeds for what's going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this. And it's going to be very different."

With critics and audiences alike finding the second movie in the series, 2017's Kingsman: The Golden Circle, to merely be a lesser retread of the first movie, it is exciting to hear that The King's Man will be a decisively different experience. It also sounds like the franchise is going to start leaning more heavily into world-building, as even the prequel will seemingly have ties to the future adventures of Taron Egerton's Eggsy and Colin Firth's Harry Hart.

Vaughn also revealed that he may not return to direct Kingsman 3, with the director saying, "I actually don't know what I want to do. There is an opportunity for a director to really change it up, but I'm considering it."

It is hard not to feel a twinge of disappointment at the idea of Vaughn not returning, as, even though Kingsman 2 failed to live up to its predecessor, Vaughn's wildly kinetic style has become synonymous with the franchise. However, with The King's Man already set to mix things up, perhaps now would be the right time to give the franchise over to someone know. Based on Vaughn's obvious dedication to Kingsman, there is no doubt that he will do the right thing for the series.

While details surrounding the third Kingsman remain a closely guarded secret, star Taron Egerton did confirm last year that "there is a script," and revealed that "It's a really neat idea." Sounds, well, neat.

The King's Man finds a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather together to plot a war to wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity. One man and his protégé must race against time to stop them, as the movie reveals the origin of the elite secret service. The King's Man is directed by Matthew Vaughn, who wrote the screenplay with Karl Gajdusek. The movie will act as a prequel and the third film in the Kingsman series, which is loosely based on the comic book series Kingsman, created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar and published by Marvel's Icon Comics imprint.

The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. Following a delay due to the ongoing global circumstances, The King's Man is now scheduled to be released on 16 September 2020 in the United Kingdom and on 18 September 2020 in the United States. This comes to us courtesy of Empire.