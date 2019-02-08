Several new cast members have joined the Kingsman prequel The Great Game, including Avengers: Age of Ultron and Godzilla star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. This marks a reunion between director Matthew Vaughn and Johnson, who previously worked together on Kick-Ass, which also just so happens to be another Mark Millar comic book adaptation. The movie has also, apparently, quietly started production in the U.K., while bringing in several new members to round out the ensemble cast.

According to a new report, Matthew Goode (Watchmen) and Gemma Arterton (Quantum of Solace), will also join Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the prequel. Arterton will be playing a nanny. Details on Goode's role were not disclosed. Additionally, Tom Hollander (Bohemian Rhapsody) has been cast to play three roles; George V, the Kaiser, and a Russian tsar, who are all part of Queen Victoria's family tree. The cast is rounded out by Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man), Daniel Bruhl (Captain America: Civil War), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Harris Dickinson (Trust), Ralph Fiennes (Skyfall), Djimon Hounsou (Shazam) and Alison Steadman (Orphan Black).

This is just one of two new Kingsman movies that Matthew Vaughn has in the works. The filmmaker behind the first two installments of the franchise, The Secret Service and The Golden Circle, is also planning Kingsman 3 which will possibly be shooting back-to-back with this prequel and will see Taron Egerton once again return as Eggsy. That makes for an ambitious filming schedule and a big bet by 20th Century Fox, who see no reason to believe that audiences won't turn up for more wild secret government organization antics. But there are other possible reasons as to why Vaughn is trying to get the lead out when it comes to getting these movies filmed in a hurry.

Disney is currently in the process of completing its merger with Fox. It's presently expected that the deal will be done by June. At that time, it will be Disney in control of all projects that were in the works at Fox. What we've heard previously is that any movies that have already started filming will be finished. Others that were in development will move forward on a case-by-case basis as Disney sees fit. With that in mind, Matthew Vaughn may be trying to get both of these movies far enough along so that the plug can't simply be pulled come merger time.

As for the Kingsman TV series or the possible spin-off centered on the Statesmen whom we met in The Golden Circle? That will totally be up to Disney. Meanwhile, The Great Game is set during World War I and has been described as a period drama, as opposed to a gigantic action spectacle. For the time being, no release date has been set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. Feel free to check out the original report from Baz Bamigboye's Twitter account.

