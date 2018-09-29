Ralph Fiennes is set to star in the Kingsman prequel, aka The Great Game. The prequel is believed to begin filming early next year, back-to-back with Kingsman 3, which just received an official release date of November 8th, 2019. Previous reports indicated that director Matthew Vaughan wanted to shoot both installments in early 2019, and it appears that the director is sticking to that schedule, which will make for a very busy first half of the year for him.

The Great Game will star Ralph Fiennes and Harry Dickinson, according to sources close to the project. The project is a prequel to 2015's Kingsman: The Secret Service, and will reportedly be set in World War I, exploring the origins of the intelligence agency. It is thought that the script for the prequel will be a fictional storyline based around the real-life Duke of Lancaster's Regiment. However, that has yet to be confirmed at this time, as everything is being kept under wraps.

The main ideas of the Kingsman 3 story were written simultaneously with the second installment, according to director Matthew Vaughan, who states that he was waiting to see how the second movie did in theaters before committing to finishing the trilogy. Once it was clear that they had another box office success on their hands, Vaughan announced the third movie and a prequel as well as a possible TV series that could get announced at any time now, though it seems that Vaughan is pretty busy preparing Kingsman 3 and The Great Game. It's going to be interesting to see how Vaughan begins the filming of these new projects and prepares them for release.

2015's Kingsman: The Secret Service earned over $414 million at the worldwide box office and the film's sequel, 2017's Kingsman: The Golden Circle took in over $410 million. A third movie was pretty much a given, even before the second movie hit theaters. Kingsman 3 will wrap up the trilogy, finishing the storyline between Taron Eggerton's Eggsy and Colin Firth's Harry, but other plot details are a mystery, which is the same for The Great Game. However, more news is expected to be announced soon, especially since both projects are gearing up to begin production so soon.

As for when we can expect to see The Great Game, that is anybody's guess at this time. But, it's safe to assume that it won't come too far after the release of Kingsman 3 at the end of 2019. A summer 2020 release date is possible, though they may want to take a note from Lucasfilm and put a hold on putting out two movies so close together. Whatever the case may be, there's about to be a lot more Kingsman coming in the near future, which could even include the aforementioned television series. The Ralph Fiennes casting information was originally reported by The Daily Mail.