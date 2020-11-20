Sad news has come in at the start of the weekend as it has been reported that veteran voice actor Kirby Morrow has passed away. Known for appearing in Stargate Atlantis and voicing Cyclops in Marvel's animated series X-Men: Evolution among dozens of other animated roles, word of Morrow's death comes from the Stargate fansite GateWorld. Per the website, Morrow's brother Casey announced that the 47-year-old actor had passed away, but no cause of death has yet been revealed.

"Kirby was a blessed and talented individual who brought joy to so many but also thrived off all your love and friendship. He lived for it and it fueled him every day," Casey said of his late brother.

An Alberta, Canada native, Morrow was born on Aug. 28, 1973. By the mid-90s, he had launched what would become a very prolific career in acting, starting with live-action roles in television shows like The Outer Limits and TV movies like Stand Against Fear. He found his talents in voice acting rather quickly when he was cast as Michelangelo in Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation, the live-action TMNT series that aired on Fox Kids during the late '90s.

The actor would appear in many other live-action roles in television, he had a particular association with the Stargate franchise. After appearing in multiple episodes of Stargate SG-1, Morrow would be featured in a recurring role as Captain Dave Kleinman in Stargate Atlantis. Some other popular shows to feature Morrow include Fringe, The Flash, Legion, and The Good Doctor. Morrow also appeared in an episode of the hit fantasy series Supernatural, which just concluded its 15-year run this week.

With strong vocal talents, Morrow consistently worked as a voice actor for years. He played Cyclops in X-Men: Evolution and Jason Jenkins in the shows Kong: The Animated Series and Kong: King of Atlantis. Morrow would also be featured in several LEGO movies, including a role as Anakin Skywalker in Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles and Droid Tales along with playing Larson Mitchell in last year's Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar. Morrow also played Tony Stark in the Marvel motion comics Ultimate Wolverine vs. Hulk and Eternals.

Many anime fans should also easily recognize Morrow's voice, as he frequently played characters in English dubs of popular titles. He starred as Goku from Ocean's dub of Dragon Ball Z starting with Episode 160 and is also known for voicing Miroku from InuYasha, Teru Mikami from Death Note, Trowa Barton from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, and Ryo Takatsuki from Project ARMS. He just recently reprised the role of Miroku for a special appearance in an episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.

We offer our condolences to Morrow's family and friends at this painful time. Morrow managed to accomplish a lot during his life and career, and there's no telling just how many more roles he would have portrayed had he not left us so soon. May he never be forgotten as he rests in peace. This news comes to us from GateWorld.