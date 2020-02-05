We've got some very sad breaking news now coming in as it's being reported veteran actor Kirk Douglas has passed away. Reportedly, Douglas died on Wednesday at the age of 103, and though no exact cause was given, it's noted his health had recently been declining. A veteran actor with a career in Hollywood spanning over 60 years, Douglas is also known as the father of famous actor Michael Douglas, who confirmed his father's passing in a statement released by the Douglas family.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard of us all to aspire to," Michael says in the statement. He adds: "But to me and my brothers, Joel and Peter, he was simply dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."

Born as Issur Danielovitch in 1916, Douglas legally changed his name to the one we all know before enlisting in the Navy in World War II. After his time in the military, Douglas began pursuing work in radio, theater, and commercials, finding his first break in a stage production of Kiss and Tell. This led to other acting work, culminating in Douglas' movie debut in 1946 alongside Barbara Stanwyck in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers. Because of his natural talent and charisma, a star was born, and the legendary actor's career in Hollywood had officially been launched.

From the '40s well into the new millennium, Douglas appeared in dozens of movies with many memorable starring roles. He is particularly known for his starring role in the 1960 movie Spartacus and for his Oscar-nominated performance in the 1959 movie Champion. Douglas also appeared in multiple John Wayne movies, including In Harm's Way, Cast a Giant Shadow, and The War Wagon. His final film credit came in 2008 when Douglas starred as Jim Kovalski in the television movie Empire State Building Murders, with the actor officially retiring soon after.

Douglas has also been recognized for his life in Hollywood in a variety of ways. This includes receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Jimmy Carter in 1981, along with the Chevalier of the Legion of Honour from France. Douglas was also given an honorary Oscar at the 1995 Academy Awards and later named the 36th greatest movie star of all time by Entertainment Weekly. Because of his humanitarian work, Douglas also served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United States State Department.

Another legend has now left us, though the legacy Kirk Douglas has left behind will ensure the iconic actor will forever be remembered. Very few actors have ever, or will ever, achieve the career accomplishments Douglas had been able to during his time as an actor, and until the end of time, he will be a legend. RIP. Our condolences are with the late actor's family at this time, and may he rest in peace. This news comes to us from TMZ.