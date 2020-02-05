Iconic actor and philanthropist Kirk Douglas has passed away. He was 103-years old. Michael Douglas and the rest of the family released a heartfelt statement this afternoon to pay tribute to Douglas. He had over 92 acting credits, which included at least 75 movies, and was a legitimate superstar well before anyone ever used that term in Hollywood. His contributions to the world of cinema and philanthropy cannot be understated. You can read a portion of the Douglas family statement from Michael below.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."

Michael Douglas went on to say, "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet." Director/writer Rob Reiner responded to the news of Kirk Douglas' passing on social media by saying, "Kirk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family." Douglas spent his later years trying to reshape the entertainment industry and the world.

Ed Asner says, "I will always be in awe. May your memory forever be a blessing." Kirk Douglas starred in Champion, The Bad and the Beautiful, Lust for Life, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, Spartacus, and many more. Douglas' many honors include an honorary Academy Award in 1996 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to name a few. Douglas' For Love or Money co-star Mitzi Gaynor had this to say.

"Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family."

One of Kirk Douglas' lesser-known roles was of Chester J. Lampwick on The Simpsons in 1996. Fans still love and quote the character to this day. Star Trek star George Takei says, "Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed." RIP. There was a lot about Kirk Douglas that many don't know about, but reading some tributes below should help out. People was the first to reveal Michael Douglas' statement on his father.

Sad to hear about death of Kirk Douglas. Was star of an all-time great political thriller, "Seven Days In May," in which he played a Colonel (on right) who stood up to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs (a great Burt Lancaster role) planning to overthrow an elected President. pic.twitter.com/SAF8R01EUD — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 5, 2020

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas



The legendary Kirk Douglas has passed away. He studied acting with Lauren Bacall in New York City. She introduced him to Warner Brothers producer Hal Wallis. In 2009, Kirk presented Lauren with her honorary Oscar. We send our condolences to the Douglas family. RIP Kirk Douglas. pic.twitter.com/nc7UgEIHtC — BogartEstate (@HumphreyBogart) February 5, 2020

If you're looking to explore the film legacy of Kirk Douglas: Paths of Glory. The Bad and the Beautiful. Spartacus. Ace in the Hole. Detective Story. Strangers When We Meet. Letter to Three Wives. The Strange Love of Martha Ivers. Lonely Are the Brave. 1946-62 was his zone. RIP. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 6, 2020

RIP Kirk Douglas- he and his wife gave so much back to the community-- they built shelters for homeless men, women and children, theaters-- his was a philanthropic life well lived (mostly on the qt). And he was an amazing actor. — donal logue (@donallogue) February 5, 2020

Director Stanley Kubrick with actor Kirk Douglas on the set of ‘Paths of Glory’, one of the best (anti-) war movies ever made. pic.twitter.com/iYxJOccrtk — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) February 6, 2020

My favorite Kirk Douglas movie is probably LONELY ARE THE BRAVE, based on an Edward Abbey novel. “I just wasn’t made for these times” is a story American white men have always loved telling about themselves, but Kirk Douglas made it work. pic.twitter.com/aFKzcR5YJd — Ron Hogan (@RonHogan) February 6, 2020