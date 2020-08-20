Kanye West used the face of Kirsten Dunst in a recent poster promoting his 2020 presidential campaign, and not even the latter understands why she was included. On the 4th of July this year, West made the shocking announcement that he was going to run for president of the United States this year. For his campaign, he has been using the slogan "2020 Vision," and a recent tweet from West reveals an image of a collage with various faces mixed with West's Kanye 2020 Vision logos.

What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it? 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst) August 20, 2020

In the caption, Kanye West only uses the hashtag #2020VISION, stopping short of explaining what the imagery in the new photo means exactly. At the very top of the image, a smiling Dunst can be seen featured. Other images shown include a group of construction workers and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. As it turns out, Dunst herself is just as confused about this as the rest of us, using her own Twitter account to directly respond to the photo. "What's the message here, and why am I apart of it?" Dunst asks, adding a shrug emoji.

While West may simply be a big fan of the Spider-Man trilogy star, it doesn't appear that Dunst is supporting his presidential campaign. Back in March, Dunst had endorsed Bernie Sanders for president, speaking about her choice in a statement posted online. "All his life, Bernie Sanders has had the courage to speak the truth, even when no one else would," the statement read. "He stands up for people - all people. Right now we need his courage and conviction to bring justice to this country, to the environment and to the world. It is my honor to join my voice with his, and with the voices of the millions of hardworking people who know a better world is possible and are ready to fight for it. Together we will win."

As we know now, Sanders has since dropped out of the presidential race with Joe Biden officially becoming the Democratic nominee. He will of course be running against Donald Trump this year for the nation's highest office. While West has failed to qualify for the ballot in several states, he is still moving forward with his own bid to become president in this year's election season. Since Sanders backed out of the race, Dunst has not formally endorsed Biden or any of the other presidential candidates, staying silent politically in recent months.

Time will tell if West elaborates on his cryptic 2020 campaign imagery, or if he details why he specifically chose Dunst to help promote his goal. One thing that is for sure is that this year's election season is going to be very interesting. Meanwhile, fans of Dunst can check her out on the acclaimed Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida, which premiered last year and has already been renewed for a second season. She can also be seen in the upcoming drama The Power of the Dog alongside her husband, Breaking Bad star Jesse Plemons}, and Benedict Cumberbatch. This news comes to us from Kirsten Dunst on Twitter.