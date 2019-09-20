Actress Kirsten Dunst received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and unfortunately the biggest story to come out of it is Reuters' coverage of the event. Now the actress has something to say about it. The news agency posted a video from the moment with the following caption.

"Kirsten Dunst, best known for her role as Spiderman's girlfriend, receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

In reality, Dunst has over 80 acting credits that date back 30 years, and playing Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's mixed bag Spider-Man films only accounts for three of them. When asked about Reuter's wording on the CBS show The Talk, she had this to say.

"I don't really look at Twitter and stuff, so I'm not really a social media girl. But I was looking for the show and everything. I read it too, and I was like, yeah, that's pretty s***ty. So I was proud that my fans and everyone rallied around and supported me. It was a very ignorant tweet, and it was done probably very carelessly - by a man."

Since receiving backlash, Reuters has deleted the tweet and replaced it with a much more honorary caption that reads, "Award-winning actress Kirsten Dunst receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Although she was involved with projects prior, Dunst's career took off in 1994 when she played murderous child vampire Claudia in Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles alongside Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Christian Slater. Only twelve at the time, she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. The following year she appeared in a starring role in Jumanji with Robin Williams and nabbed a small recurring role in ER the year after that.

Dunst's characters have been eclectic. After a hugely successful start at a young age, she starred in a string of lesser known films, TV movies, and one-off television roles, but it wasn't long before she was back on the fast track to recognition with a lead role in Sofia Coppola's The Virgin Suicides. In 2000, she starred in quite possibly the most "Millenium" movie ever, the cheerleading comedy Bring it On. The franchise would go on to a slew of sequels, but Dunst didn't appear in any of them. Instead, she continued in the teen-comedy genre until eventually landing the role of Spider-Man's girlfriend. During which time she starred in other films such as the cult favorite Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Elizabethtown with Orlando Bloom, Mona Lisa Smile alongside Julia Roberts, Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette and Wimbledon.

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man is a generally loved trilogy (Dance sequence notwithstanding), but the franchise has since been rebooted twice, giving Spider-Man two new girlfriends while Dunst has continued to grow her career.

In the last five years or so she has appeared in the critically acclaimed series Fargo for which she received an Emmy nomination and the award winning Hidden Figures. She can most recently be seen in Showtime's On Becoming a God in Central Florida. You can check out the clip of Dunst's interview here at CBS.