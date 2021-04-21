KISS, one of the biggest bands in the history of rock music, is about to get the biopic treatment. Netflix has won a bidding war for the rights to the project, which is set to be titled Shout It Out Loud. Both Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, founding members of the legendary group, are set to produce the project and will be closely associated with it. Not that KISS needs any help gaining recognition, but this could once again catapult them into the spotlight in a big way. If all goes according to plan.

According to a new report, Shout It Out Loud is set to be directed by Joachim Ronning. The filmmaker's previous credits include Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Ole Sanders penned the most recent draft of the screenplay, with William Blake Herron penning an earlier version. Though no other suitors were named, it is said that Netflix is finalizing the deal after a bidding war went down for the movie. Given that Netflix is spending $17 billion on original content in 2021 alone, it seems their deep pockets once again won the day.

The KISS music catalog will indeed be a big part of the movie. That is one benefit of having Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley associated directly. But it will chronicle their friendship, which ultimately led to the formation of one of the biggest bands in history. Guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss will be depicted on screen, though whether or not they will have any direct involvement in the movie itself remains to be seen. It also has not been revealed at this time who will play any of the band members. Though the project is said to be on the fast track. If that is indeed the case, we should be hearing some casting info sooner rather than later.

Music biopics can be very big business. It is said the hope is to do for KISS what Bohemian Rhapsody did for Queen. That is, undoubtedly, a high bar to clear. Released in 2018, Bohemian Rhapsody went on to become a box office sensation, ultimately taking in more than $900 million worldwide. It also earned a great deal of awards season love, with Rami Malek earning a Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury. Box office is certainly not a concern with Netflix. But with more than 200 million subscribers worldwide, it could serve up KISS to a new generation of fans. Netflix has dipped its toes in the music biopic world before. The Dirt, released in 2019, chronicled the band Motley Crue.

KISS has been active since 1973. Their breakout live album Alive! catapulted them to superstardom. In the years since, the band has sold more than 100 million albums and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They are currently in the middle of a farewell tour. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.